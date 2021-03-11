Young Aakarshi Kashyap realising her dream

Young Aakarshi Kashyap realising her dream

The 20-year-old was selected in the teams for the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and Uber Cup.

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, April 26

In 2018, a 16-year-old Aakarshi Kashyap would sit in the gallery cheering for her favourite badminton player, Saina Nehwal, while dreaming of donning the Indian colour.

Four years later, Aakarshi’s dream is about to come true. The 20-year-old was selected in the teams for the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and Uber Cup.

“I can’t describe how happy I am to get selected in the Indian team. It seems my dream has come true,” Aakarshi said from Manila, where she is participating in the Badminton Asia Championships.

“I was part of the 2018 Asian Games but I was always in the gallery, cheering for the senior players. This time though I will play and I will give my best,” she added.

Having earlier missed out on playing for India at the Sudirman Cup and the Uber Cup after losing in the trials, Aakarshi left nothing to chance this time. She won all her seven matches in the trials to make it to the Indian team.

Like many others, Aakarshi’s training was also affected by Covid-19. She joined the Suchitra Badminton Academy in Hyderabad just months before the pandemic. However, the girl from Durg, Chhattisgarh, adapted to her situation.

“We all suffered during the pandemic. I did not play for a year-and-a-half. So as any athlete would do, I went home and worked hard on my fitness. I think that work is paying off now,” she said.

“Though I am from Durg, we reside in Bhilai, and sometimes it is an advantage to belong to a small city. It was a green zone as the infection was fairly contained so the playing areas were open. I had many sessions playing against two senior boys. The shuttle always comes back faster. It has improved my overall court play,” she added.

No more challengers

World No. 52 Aakarshi, whose target is to break into the top-30, has decided not to play challenger events anymore. Aakarshi said she wanted to play more Super 500 tournaments, and didn’t mind playing the qualifiers, which would draw her against higher ranked players.

“Playing prestigious tournaments will mean I am up against higher ranked opponents which will only be beneficial for me,” she said.

Aakarshi did not have an ideal start to the year. She lost in the first round at the All England Open, Swiss Open and Indonesia Open. During this period, she contracted Covid and had to stay in quarantine. Now fit and raring to go, Aakarshi is optimistic about her future.

“I lost all the first round matches. I was up against more experienced and higher ranked players but gave it my all and I was happy with my performance. I am only going to improve playing tough matches,” she said.

It helped her figure out which areas she needed to work on more. “I am very good at rallies but I was not able to finish them. Most of the time I was merely tossing it back. I need to finish the rallies and work on my jump strokes. It will happen for sure,” she said.

Playing against Akane

Her next big test is playing against world No. 2 Akane Yamaguchi at the Asia Championships tomorrow. Aakarshi is a big fan of the Japanese shuttler. “I have only seen her play on television. This would be the first time I will get to play her in any tournament. I am happy and excited for this match,” she said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana Irregularities in HSWC recruitments

Panchkula police register counter-FIRs against IAS officers Ashok Khemka, Sanjeev Verma

2
Entertainment

Let's take you inside Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's Mumbai home

3
Punjab

Sunil Jakhar reacts to disciplinary action, wishes party good luck

4
Himachal

Pratibha Singh is Himachal Congress chief, Mukesh Agnihotri stays CLP leader

5
Entertainment

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar Bollywood ready? Gearing up for her debut

6
Nation

Prashant Kishor declines Sonia Gandhi's offer to join party: Congress

7
Punjab

After Prashant Kishor declines Congress offer, his meeting with Navjot Sidhu creates ripples in party circles over next move of ex-PPCC chief

8
Nation

Prashant Kishor declines Sonia Gandhi's offer to join party, meets Navjot Sidhu

9
World

Three Chinese nationals among four killed in a bomb blast in Pakistan's Karachi

10
Trending

Restaurant in Saudi Arabia shuts down for preparing Samosa and other food stuff in toilet for last 30 years

Don't Miss

View All
Restaurant in Saudi Arabia shuts down for preparing Samosa and other food stuff in toilet
Trending

Restaurant in Saudi Arabia shuts down for preparing Samosa and other food stuff in toilet for last 30 years

Can you guess the cost of Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat nameplate? You can buy luxury car with that money
Entertainment

Can you guess the cost of Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat nameplate? You can buy luxury car with that money

Twitter users welcome new boss Elon Musk with memes
Trending

Twitter users welcome new boss Elon Musk with memes

Just-wed Alia Bhatt brutally trolled for 'stealing' Deepika Padukone hairstyle, netizerns say 'does not suites her'
Entertainment

Just-wed Alia Bhatt brutally trolled for 'stealing' Deepika Padukone hairstyle, netizens say 'does not suit her'

300 vintage weapons on display at Amritsar museum
Punjab

300 vintage weapons of Sikh forces on display at Amritsar museum

IAS officer shares picture of Howrah bridge piller blemished with gutkha, has special message for Shah Rukh, Akshay, Ajay and Amitabh
Trending

IAS officer shares picture of Howrah bridge piller blemished with gutkha, has special message for Shah Rukh, Akshay, Ajay and Amitabh

Karisma Kapoor goes down the memory lane, recreates popular ‘Nirma’ ad
Entertainment

Watch: Karisma Kapoor goes down memory lane, recreates popular ‘Nirma’ ad

Movie shoot in Manali raises hope of tourism industry
Himachal

Movie shoot in Manali raises hope of tourism industry

Top News

PM Modi's meet with Chief Ministers begins, says ‘it is clear that threat of Covid not fully gone’

PM Modi's meet with Chief Ministers begins, says 'it is clear that threat of covid not fully gone'

Bhupinder Hooda loyalist Uday Bhan named Haryana Congress chief

Bhupinder Hooda loyalist Uday Bhan named Haryana Congress chief

The revamped organisation has been announced

2 children among 11 dead after temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu

2 children among 11 killed as temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu

PM Modi, President Kovind express grief over the incident

Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption

Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption

Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last...

Singapore executes disabled Indian-origin Malaysian drug trafficker

Singapore executes disabled Indian-origin Malaysian drug trafficker

Cities

View All

Rs 3.50 crore of Punjab Nirman Programme funds siphoned off in Pathankot

Rs 3.50 crore of Punjab Nirman Programme funds siphoned off in Pathankot

Power outages add to veggie growers’ woes in Amritsar district

Wheat yield loss 1 quintal per acre in Amritsar district

Amritsar: Plying of autos on service lane along ISBT a nuisance

Man posing as PSPCL employee dupes Amritsar resident, steals his meter

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

Work allotted for six-laning of Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway

Nehal, Jaish Jain help Ludhiana post 483 runs against Bathinda

Wary farmers to curtail cotton-sowing

No online classes, say private schools in Chandigarh

No online classes, say private schools in Chandigarh

Chandigarh sees 15 fresh Covid cases

No new diarrhoea case in Zirakpur

Allotment of EWS flats: Submit documents in seven days, Chandigarh Administration asks Colony No. 4 residents

Panjab University Senate nod to all agenda items

Delhi braces for extreme heat, yellow alert issued

Delhi braces for extreme heat, yellow alert issued

Fire at Bhalswa landfill site in Delhi

7 arrested in Noida restro-bar brawl case; autopsy shows head, spleen injuries

Punjab signs knowledge-sharing agreement with Delhi

Delhi and Punjab sign knowledge-sharing agreement

Raid at Jalandhar district Youth Congress chief’s house

Raid at Jalandhar district Youth Congress chief's house

The curious case of missing files at Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Wife of Ravi Gill puts off bhog plan

CBSE Class X, XII exams begin

Jalandhar: Gang of mobile snatchers, drug peddlers busted

60-year-old woman found dead in Ludhiana, murder suspected

60-year-old woman found dead in Ludhiana, murder suspected

Ludhiana Railway Station upgradation project tenders likely to be floated next month

Ludhiana MC officials on toes as NGT team likely to visit dumpsite today

Resolve overflowing sewers problem: Ludhiana East MLA Daljit Singh Grewal to officials

Covid: 2 test positive in Ludhiana district

Patiala Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu asks officials to fast-track works

Patiala Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu asks officials to fast-track works

Two Nigerians held with 515-gm heroin

Teacher’s front meets Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema