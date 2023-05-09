Young Carlos Alcaraz on top of the world

Madrid, May 8

Carlos Alcaraz is paving his way back to the top of the world rankings after a second straight Madrid Open title.

Alcaraz beat lucky loser Jan-Lennard Struff 6-4 3-6 6-3 on Sunday to guarantee his return to the No. 1 spot by playing at least one match at the upcoming Italian Open in Rome.

The 20-year-old Spaniard converted on his first match point after a hard-fought battle against Struff to secure his fourth title of the year and 10th of his impressive young career. He had also successfully defended his title in Barcelona two weeks ago.

“To defend the title here in Madrid, on the verge of regaining the No. 1 ranking, these are very big achievements for me,” Alcaraz said. “I feel very proud of the work that I’ve put in and of what I’ve been achieving. I’m an ambitious guy and I’m going for more in Rome.”

It was Alcaraz’s 29th win of the season, and 21st straight in Spain going back to a loss to Rafael Nadal in Madrid on his 18th birthday two years ago.

“For me it is so, so special,” Alcaraz said. “To lift the trophy here in Madrid. In my country. In front of my home crowd, my family, my friends. Everyone close to me. For me it is a special feeling that I will never forget.”— AP