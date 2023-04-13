Young DC team will take time to become good: Ganguly

PTI

New Delhi: A team full of uncapped youngsters takes its own time to blossom into a winning outfit and one needs to give this Delhi Capitals side that requisite duration, feels Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly. DC are currently last in the 10-team table with four defeats in a row. “The loss certainly hurts, especially because of the way this team has played since 2019. But these things happen in sport. There are so many youngsters in our side and we’ll take time to be a good team,” said Ganguly.