Young long jumper Shaili wins bronze in Japan

Yokohama: Talented Indian youngster Shaili Singh won a bronze medal with a creditable effort of 6.65 metres in the women’s long jump at the Seiko Golden Grand Prix here today. The 19-year-old Shaili’s first effort of 6.65m remained her best in the World Athletics Continental Tour gold level event, though it was 11cm below her personal best. Her effort was, though, wind-assisted at +2.1 m/s speed, which is above the permissible limit of +2.0 m/s. Maryse Luzolo of Germany took gold with a jump of 6.79m, while Brooke Buschkuehl of Australia was second with an effort of 6.77m. “She (Shaili Singh) won a bronze medal at Yokohama today and it’s a big achievement for her. She is just 19 and was the youngest competitor there in Japan. Both the gold and silver winners were nearly 30-year-olds,” Shaili’s idol and mentor Anju Bobby George said.