Young shuttlers lose 2-3 to Malayasia

PTI

Shah Alam (Malaysia), Feb 16

A young and talented Indian women’s team put up a brave effort before going down 2-3 to hosts Malaysia in their opening match of the Badminton Asia Team Championships here today.

Ashmita Chaliha and Tara Shah notched up convincing wins but the two inexperienced doubles pairs couldn’t make a mark as the team jeopardised its chances of reaching the knockout stage of the tournament.

With the in-form Malvika Bansod pulling out at the last minute due to health issues, world No. 56 Aakarshi Kashyap couldn’t get past 64th-ranked Kisona Selvaduray, losing 16-21 21-18 16-21 in an hour and 12 minutes in the opening match. Khushi Gupta and Mehreen Riza were then shown the door 1-21 6-21 by Malaysians Valeree Siow and Pearly Tan to make it 2-0.

Ashmita Chaliha saw off Siti Nurshuhaini 21-11 21-19 in 29 minutes to bring India back into the contest. However, Arul Bala Radhakrishnan and Nila Valluvan proved no match for Anna Ching Yik Cheong and Teoh Mei Xing, losing 10-21 12-21 as Malaysia took an unassailable 3-1 lead.

Tara Shah beat Myisha Mohd Khairul 21-16 21-15 to make it 2-3 in the end. The men’s team had also lost its opening match 0-5 to South Korea on Monday. —