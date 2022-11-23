Youth World Boxing C'ships: 7 Indians confirm medals

New Delhi: Reigning youth Asian champions Ravina, Vishwanath Suresh and Vanshaj secured medals along with four other Indians by entering the semifinals of the Youth men’s and women’s World Boxing Championships in La Nucia, Spain.
New Delhi
Mirabai to spearhead Indian challenge at World C’ships
Jeremy Lalrinnunga will miss the 2022 weightlifting World Championships as India will field a four-member squad spearheaded by the Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu at the marquee event next month.
Jerusalem
World Team Chess C’ship: Mixed day for Indians
India had mixed fortunes in the FIDE World Team Chess Championship here, posting a win over Azerbaijan in the third round in Pool B before being outclassed by Uzbekistan in the fourth. Agencies
