Yuki Bhambri, Ramkumar Ramanathan off to winning starts in qualifiers

Pune

India’s Yuki Bhambri and Ramkumar Ramanathan started their campaigns at the Tata Open Maharashtra with contrasting victories in the singles qualifying opening round here today. While Bhambri dominated Diego Hidalgo in a 6-2 6-2 win, Ramanathan, who entered the draw as a wildcard, registered a come-from-behind 2-6 7-5 6-2 win against Otto Virtanen. Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Sidharth Rawat and Aditya Balsekar suffered defeats.

New Delhi

Kaushik, Tokas, Sachin off to fine start in boxing Nationals

World Championships bronze medallist Manish Kaushik and the Railways’s duo of Rohit Tokas and Sachin put up sensational displays to start their campaigns on a winning note in the men’s National Boxing Championships here today. Kaushik (63.5kg) beat Prabhat Diwedi, Tokas (67kg) beat Rahul and Sachin (57kg) beat Raman Sharma. — Agencies