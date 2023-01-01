Yuki Bhambri, Ramkumar Ramanathan off to winning starts in qualifiers

Pune
India’s Yuki Bhambri and Ramkumar Ramanathan started their campaigns at the Tata Open Maharashtra with contrasting victories in the singles qualifying opening round here today. While Bhambri dominated Diego Hidalgo in a 6-2 6-2 win, Ramanathan, who entered the draw as a wildcard, registered a come-from-behind 2-6 7-5 6-2 win against Otto Virtanen. Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Sidharth Rawat and Aditya Balsekar suffered defeats.
New Delhi
Kaushik, Tokas, Sachin off to fine start in boxing Nationals
World Championships bronze medallist Manish Kaushik and the Railways’s duo of Rohit Tokas and Sachin put up sensational displays to start their campaigns on a winning note in the men’s National Boxing Championships here today. Kaushik (63.5kg) beat Prabhat Diwedi, Tokas (67kg) beat Rahul and Sachin (57kg) beat Raman Sharma. — Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists
Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...
Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault
Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...
'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night
Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...
Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT
Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...
No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court
A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...