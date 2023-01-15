Yuki Bhambri-Saketh Myneni pair wins Bangkok Open Challenger title

Nonthaburi (Thailand)
The top-seeded Indian team of Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni came from behind to win the Bangkok Open title, their sixth together on the ATP Challenger Tour, as they beat Christopher Rungkat and Akira Santillan 2-6 7-6(7) 14-12 in the final.
Bengaluru
Bengaluru FC beat Odisha FC to spice up playoffs battle
Bengaluru FC notched up a comfortable 3-1 win over Odisha FC to spice up the playoffs battle in the Indian Super League here today.
New Delhi
Arjun Cheema, Palak win on last day of Group A trials
Punjab’s Arjun Singh Cheema and Haryana’s Palak were the winners on the final day of the national shooting trials for the Group A shooters here today. Arjun overwhelmed Army marksman Dharmendra Singh Gaharwar 16-6 in the final of the men’s 10m air pistol T2 competition, while Palak got the better of statemate Rhythm Sangwan 16-12 in the corresponding women’s event.
Adelaide
Bencic defeats Kasatkina in Adelaide International final
Belinda Bencic beat Daria Kasatkina 6-0 6-2 today to win the Adelaide International women’s title. In the men’s section, Soonwoo Kwon beat Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4 3-6 7-6(4). — Agencies
