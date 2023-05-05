Yuvraj Singh 'advises' soft drink company to sign Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli for its 'thand rakh' campaign

Chandigarh, May 5
Veteran cricketer Yuvraj Singh has a funny take on the recent spat between Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli during an IPL match.
Yuvraj in a tweet ‘advises’ a soft drink company to sign the two for its ‘thand rakh’ campaign.
I think #Sprite should sign #Gauti and #Cheeku for their campaign #ThandRakh 🤪🥶 what say guys? 😎 @GautamGambhir @imVkohli @Sprite— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 4, 2023
The tweet has garnered a huge viewership.
Gambhir, the former India cricketer and Lucknow Super Gaints mentor, and Kohli, the Royal Challengers Bangalore player, had an altercation during the recent match between the two teams and were fined 100 per cent of their match fees.
