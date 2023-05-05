 Yuvraj Singh 'advises' soft drink company to sign Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli for its 'thand rakh' campaign : The Tribune India

Yuvraj Singh 'advises' soft drink company to sign Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli for its 'thand rakh' campaign

The two had an altercation during a recent IPL match and were fined 100 per cent of their match fees

Yuvraj Singh 'advises' soft drink company to sign Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli for its 'thand rakh' campaign

The spat between the two. ANI



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 5

Veteran cricketer Yuvraj Singh has a funny take on the recent spat between Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli during an IPL match.

Yuvraj in a tweet ‘advises’ a soft drink company to sign the two for its ‘thand rakh’ campaign.

The tweet has garnered a huge viewership.

Gambhir, the former India cricketer and Lucknow Super Gaints mentor, and Kohli, the Royal Challengers Bangalore player, had an altercation during the recent match between the two teams and were fined 100 per cent of their match fees.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Tillu Tajpuriya murder: Chilling video shows how gangster was pulled from prison cell and killed inside Tihar jail by rival gang members

2
Punjab

Main accused in kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambiyan murder case arrested in Jalandhar

3
Nation

Manipur violence: Government issues 'shoot at sight' orders

4
Nation

Gangster Anil Dujana, accused in 18 murder cases, killed in encounter with UP Police

5
Punjab

13 arrested as cross-border gang of arms, narcotics smugglers busted: Punjab Police

6
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann hits out at Centre over reduction in market fees, suspension of Punjab’s RDF; dares ‘new BJP members’ of state to take up issue before PM

7
Punjab

Amritpal's wife Kiranpal Kaur meets him in Assam’s Dibrugarh jail

8
Nation

'Salaam, from Goa': Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari arrives for SCO meet; becomes first Pak foreign minister to visit India in 12 years

9
Punjab In Brief

Wife meets Amritpal Singh in Dibrugarh jail

10
Diaspora

Bikram Majithia case: 3 accused based in Canada yet to be arrested, extradition process underway, HC told

Don't Miss

View All
City-based artist to transform busy routes into open art spaces
Amritsar

Amritsar-based artist to transform busy routes into open art spaces

Rain forecast for Sunday
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Rain forecast for Sunday

Moderate fog was witnessed in Delhi reducing visibility
Delhi

Freak weather: Fog in Delhi in hottest month of year, Himachal still receiving snow in May

20-yr-old girl gives lease of life to three
Chandigarh

Organ donation: 20-yr-old girl Amanjot gives lease of life to three

Punjab court stays release of biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh on late Punjabi singer Chamkila and his second wife Amarjot
Pollywood

Punjab court stays release of biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh on late Punjabi singer Chamkila and wife Amarjot

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan pushes ‘intruding’ fan's hand aside as he tries to click selfie with the actor
Entertainment

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan pushes ‘intruding’ fan's hand aside as he tries to click selfie with the actor

Elon Musk settles defamation suit brought by Sikh man in US
Diaspora

Elon Musk settles defamation suit brought by Sikh man in US

Only 2 ministers arrive on time on day 2 of changed office timings in Punjab
Punjab

Only 2 ministers arrive on time on day 2 of changed office timings in Punjab

Top News

India attaches great importance to development of multifaceted cooperation in SCO and to promotion of peace, stability: Jaishankar

Cross-border terrorism must be curbed, says Jaishankar at SCO meet with Bilawal in the audience

India presses for reform of SCO, reiterates call for English...

Do not use terrorism for diplomatic point-scoring: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Do not use terrorism for diplomatic point-scoring: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Was an indirect rebuttal to External Affairs Minister S Jais...

Gunfight between terrorists and security forces breaks out in Rajouri

2 soldiers killed, 4 injured in in blast triggered by terrorists during operation in J-K's Rajouri

The injured include an officer

Key NCP committee to meet at 11 am today to take a call on Sharad Pawar's successor

Sharad Pawar has sought more time to consider NCP committee's resolution: Praful Patel

Patel and senior party leaders meet Pawar at his Silver Oak ...

Former Punjab Assembly speaker Charanjit Singh Atwal joins BJP

Former Punjab Assembly speaker Charanjit Atwal joins BJP

On April 19, Atwal resigned from the primary membership of t...


Cities

View All

Farmers’ group arrested at Delhi border, KMSC threatens to block railway routes

Wrestlers' protest: Punjab farmers' group arrested at Delhi border; KMSC threatens to block railway routes

Amritsar-based artist to transform busy routes into open art spaces

Irrigation Dept strives to increase area under canal system, over 100 channels restored

AAP MLA opposes school building in residential area

2 booked for extortion

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Molestation case: Haryana minister Sandeep Singh says no to lie detector test

Haryana minister Sandeep Singh says no to lie-detector test in 'molestation' case

Chandigarh Administration to kickstart work on green corridors next week

No takers for garbage collection from parks in Chandigarh

Rs 12 cr paid in dues, GMADA withdraws notice to Beverly Golf Avenue, Mohali

Chandigarh Transport Undertaking expands service on interstate routes

ED names Sisodia accused in excise ‘scam’ for 1st time

ED names Sisodia accused in excise 'scam' for 1st time

Graft case: No SC relief for DCW chief

Police spying on Kejriwal: AAP

Faridabad STPs not fully utilised, source of pollution

Teen dupes people using fake WhatsApp accounts, nabbed

2 from Sultanpur Lodhi shot in US

2 from Sultanpur Lodhi shot in US

Jalandhar byelection: Parties pull out all stops to woo voters

Key accused in murder of international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian held

Juvenile among 4 held for kidnapping six-month-old

Job promise not met, nat’l youth awardee meets Union Minister

NGT panel to meet next week over Giaspura gas leak tragedy that left 11 dead in Ludhiana

NGT panel to meet next week over Giaspura gas leak tragedy that left 11 dead in Ludhiana

No proof of industrial waste dumping in Giaspura sewers, says probe report

SIT quizzes owner of JBR firm, PPCB Chief Engineer, others

Giaspura gas leak: Effluent treatment plants of dyeing units not sticking to norms, says Panel

Dyeing industries play havoc, generate 131 MLD effluents

Man held for printing, supplying fake currency

Man held for printing, supplying fake currency

DC reviews four-laning of 29-km Sirhind road stretch

Shut integrated courses, say Punjabi varsity students

Four held with intoxicating tablets, opium

Hit by train, 35-yr-old dies