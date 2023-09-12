Yuzvendra Chahal shines on County Championship debut for Kent

Kent (England) September 12
India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has made an impressive start to his County Championship stint with Kent, claiming three wickets against Nottinghamshire in a Division One fixture here on Tuesday.
Snubbed by the national selectors for the ongoing Asia Cup and the upcoming World Cup, the 33-year-old returned 29-10-63-3.
Chahal dismissed Nottinghamshire batters Matthew Montgomery, Lyndon James and Calvin Harrison to help his side bowl out their opponents for 265 as Kent took a first innings lead of 181 on the penultimate day of the four-day contest.
For his first wicket, Chahal cleaned up James with a superb leg break delivery which knocked down the batter’s off-stump. Earlier this season, Kent had signed up India pacer Arshdeep Singh who played five matches and took 13 wickets.
Chahal has been a regular member of the Indian T20 side but has not played ODI cricket since January this year. His last assignment with the Indian team was in their five-match T20I series against the West Indies.
The leg-spinner signed up with Kent for three County matches, at home against Nottinghamshire and Lancashire and for an away fixture against Somerset.
