Zalatoris, Kevin Na withdraw on Day 1

AUGUSTA: Former runner-up Will Zalatoris has withdrawn from the Masters due to injury prior to starting his first round. World No. 8 Zalatoris was scheduled to tee off in a group with reigning US Open champion Matthew Fitzpatrick and twice Major winner Collin Morikawa. Zalatoris was the only player to shoot under-par in all four rounds at Augusta National in 2021 but his bid to become the first Masters debutant since 1979 to slip on the Green Jacket came up short as he finished one shot behind Hideki Matsuyama. The 26-year-old American finished in a share of sixth at last year’s Masters. Zalatoris is the second player to withdraw from the Masters today. Kevin Na, one of 18 LIV Golf players in the field at the Masters, withdrew after struggling through the first nine holes. Na, making his 12th start at Augusta National, went out in the day’s first group alongside 2003 Masters champion Mike Weir of Canada and reached the turn at 4-over 40 before calling it a day. Reuters