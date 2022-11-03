Zimbabwe all but eliminated

Zimbabwe’s hopes of reaching the semifinals effectively evaporated following their five-wicket defeat to Netherlands in the other Group 2 match. Craig Ervine’s team fancied a top-two place in the group after stunning former champions Pakistan but were virtually eliminated after slipping to fourth place behind South Africa, India and Bangladesh. Chasing 120, they were all out for 117 in 19.2 overs failing to vindicate Ervine’s decision to bat at Adelaide Oval.
Brief scores: Zimbabwe: 117 all out in 19.2 overs (Raza 40; Van Meekeren 3/29); Netherlands: 120/5 in 18 overs (O’Dowd 52; Ngarava 2/18). Agencies
