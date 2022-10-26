 Zimbabwe coach critical of decision to play on in wet conditions; Boucher says South Africa ‘hard done by’ : The Tribune India

Briefly

Zimbabwe coach critical of decision to play on in wet conditions; Boucher says South Africa ‘hard done by’

Zimbabwe coach critical of decision to play on in wet conditions; Boucher says South Africa ‘hard done by’

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Hobart

Zimbabwe coach Dave Houghton criticised the umpires’ decision to continue their T20 World Cup match against South Africa despite heavy rain on Monday, with one of his bowlers left nursing an ankle injury after slipping in the wet outfield. South Africa were on the verge of victory when the Super 12 contest was called off due to the weather. South Africa coach Mark Boucher said they too had to bowl in difficult conditions. “We were in a very good position. You walk away from this game thinking we were hard done by,” he said. Reuters

Paris

Rankireddy-Chirag in pre-quarters, others lose

Commonwealth Games gold medallists Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty rallied to beat France’s Christo Popov and Toma Junior Popov and enter the men’s doubles pre-quarterfinals of the French Open Super 750 badminton tournament here today. The Indian duo lost the first game 19-21, but recovered strongly to win the next two 21-9 21-13. CWG bronze medallists Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand lost 21-23 20-22 to the sixth-seeded Thai pair of Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai in their opening women’s doubles match. In mixed doubles, Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto lost 13-21 16-21 to Japan’s Kyohei Yamashita and Naru Shinoya.

Bengaluru

Inamdar hands Paltan victory over Panthers

Puneri Paltan produced an exemplary performance to beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 32-24 in their Pro Kabaddi League match. Aslam Inamdar’s 13 points proved to be the difference. Despite the loss, Jaipur still lead the points table. In the day’s second match, Haryana Steelers beat Telugu Titans 43-24.

New Delhi

Sindhu back in top-5, Prannoy moves to 12th

PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy gained a spot each in the world rankings. Sindhu, who has not played any tournament since winning gold in the Commonwealth Games in August, climbed to 5th in the women’s singles rankings. Prannoy climbed to 12th in the men’s singles rankings. Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth are static at 8th and 11th, respectively. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty too held on to their No. 8 ranking in the men’s doubles.

St John’s (Antigua and Barbuda)

WI coach Simmons to quit following T20 WC debacle

West Indies head coach Phil Simmons will step down from his role at the end of this year, following the Caribbean side’s debacle at the ongoing T20 World Cup where they failed to reach the Super 12 stage. West Indies, the T20 World Cup’s most successful team with triumphs in 2012 and 2016, crashed out of the showpiece event in the group stage, after losses to Scotland and Ireland. This was the first time West Indies failed to advance further from the group stage since the inaugural tournament in South Africa in 2007.

London

Emery leaves Villarreal to take charge of Aston Villa

Unai Emery has left his position as Villarreal coach to take charge of Aston Villa, replacing the fired Steven Gerrard. It will be Emery’s second spell in the Premier League, having coached Arsenal in 2018-19. He had turned down the opportunity to become Newcastle manager in October last year.

Manchester

Ronaldo returns to training with United squad

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to first-team training with Manchester United today after being omitted from the squad ahead of the team's Premier League match at Chelsea at the weekend. — Agencies

#Cricket

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Ludhiana

Rishi Sunak's maternal grandpa belongs to Ludhiana village

2
Diaspora

'Khalistani', Indian supporters clash in Canada on Diwali night

3
Punjab

Rishi Sunak's maternal grandfather belongs to Ludhiana, kin say him becoming UK PM a moment of pride

4
Trending

22-foot python entirely swallows 54-year-old woman alive in Indonesia

5
Haryana

Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim names Honeypreet as 'Ruhani Didi'

6
Diaspora

Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata are worth 730 million pounds, its twice the estimated wealth of King Charles III: Indian-origin MP Nadia

7
Trending

Viral video: 'It's revenge time...' Trevor Noah’s takedown on racist swipe at Rishi Sunak

8
Pollywood

NIA grills Afsana Khan for 5 hours in Sidhu Moosewala murder case; Punjabi singer goes live on Instagram to clarify

9
Chandigarh

Tablets worth Rs 12 lakh gutted in Chandigarh's Sector 26

10
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Afsana Khan grilled by NIA for 5 hrs, Punjabi singer to go Live on Instagram at 3.30pm

Don't Miss

View All
Should I post photos of my children online? Here's what new parents need to know about sharenting
Features

Should I post photos of my children online? Here's what new parents need to know about 'sharenting'

22-foot python entirely swallows 54-year-old woman alive in Indonesia
Trending

22-foot python entirely swallows 54-year-old woman alive in Indonesia

Maternal grandpa belongs to Ludhiana village
Ludhiana

Rishi Sunak's maternal grandpa belongs to Ludhiana village

What is Rishi Sunak's 'Pakistan’ link? For Hindu-Punjabi, it may be the 'Barack Obama moment', neighbour too lay claim to 'proud moment’
Trending

What is Rishi Sunak's 'Pakistan' link? For Hindu-Punjabi, it may be the 'Barack Obama moment', neighbour too lay claim to 'proud moment'

Watch: If Cricket divides them, ‘Pasoori’ reunited them: India, Pakistan fans dance together to popular Coke Studio track
Entertainment

Watch: If Cricket divides them, 'Pasoori' reunited them: India, Pakistan fans dance together to popular Coke Studio track

WhatsApp disruption across the world; users not able to send and receive messages
Science Technology

WhatsApp disruption across the world; users not able to send and receive messages

As Rishi Sunak becomes British PM, cricketer Ashish Nehra hogs the limelight. Know why
Trending

As Rishi Sunak becomes British PM, cricketer Ashish Nehra hogs the limelight. Know why

Confident son-in-law will do best for UK, says Infosys' Narayana Murthy on Rishi Sunak
Diaspora

Confident son-in-law will do best for UK, says Infosys' Narayana Murthy on Rishi Sunak

Top News

Putin monitors practice launches of ballistic, cruise missiles by Russia's nuclear forces amid heightened tensions with West

Putin monitors practice launches of ballistic, cruise missiles by Russia's nuclear forces amid heightened tensions with West

The maneuvers follow Putin's warning about his readiness to ...

Nuclear option should not be resorted to by any side: Rajnath to Russian Defence Minister

Nuclear option should not be resorted to by any side: Rajnath to Russian Defence Minister amid Ukraine tensions

Said the crisis should be resolved through dialogue and dipl...

Congress chief M Kharge forms 47-member Steering Committee; includes Gandhis, Manmohan Singh

Congress chief M Kharge forms 47-member Steering Committee; includes Gandhis, Manmohan Singh

Most of the members of the last CWC have been retained in th...

Punjabi singer Afsana Khan goes live on Instagram to share ‘some special things’ related to Sidhu Moosewala

NIA grills Afsana Khan for 5 hours in Sidhu Moosewala murder case; Punjabi singer goes live on Instagram to clarify

Calls out netizens for trolling her over using the late sing...

Kejriwal appeals to PM Modi to put photos of Lakshmi and Ganesha on currency notes

Kejriwal appeals to PM Modi to put photos of Lakshmi and Ganesha on currency notes

Delhi CM cites the example of Indonesia’s currency note


Cities

View All

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar pays obeisance at Golden Temple

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, his family pay obeisance at Golden Temple

Amritsar breathes better this Diwali

Amritsar residents fail to stick to two-hour window for bursting crackers

Akal Takht Jathedar questions govt's silence on conversions

Valour on display: Nihangs show their horse-riding skills on occasion of Bandi Chhor Divas

Even Diwali night spent guarding produce in mandis, rue farmers

Even Diwali night spent guarding produce in mandis, rue Bathinda farmers

Traditional diyas fighting for survival

Diwali Festivity: Cracker time norms go up in smoke in Chandigarh

Diwali Festivity: Cracker time norms go up in smoke in Chandigarh

At 179, Chandigarh sees highest burn, eye injury cases in four years

Cracker Ban: Panchkula cocks a snook

8 incidents of fire, no casualty in Panchkula

17 sustain burns in Dera Bassi

Ghaziabad: Retired cop’s son beaten to death with brick over parking dispute; incident caught on camera

Ghaziabad: Retired cop’s son beaten to death with brick over parking dispute; incident caught on camera

Kejriwal appeals to PM Modi to put photos of Lakshmi and Ganesha on currency notes

Height of U-turn, says BJP on Kejriwal's demand for Lakshmi, Ganesha images on currency notes

Delhi’s air quality improves, but still ‘poor’

AAP, BJP in war of words on ‘drop’ in bursting of crackers

Cracker curbs go up in smoke; 13 FIRs registered across Jalandhar

Cracker curbs go up in smoke; 13 FIRs registered across Jalandhar

44 fire incidents on festival night in Jalandhar

Minor 'raped', found 30 km away from home in Kapurthala district

Day after, streets in Jalandhar strewn with waste

Business hit by dump in festive season: Urban Estate traders

Day after, city sees 2nd worst AQI in state

Day after, Ludhiana sees 2nd worst AQI in Punjab

Rishi Sunak's maternal grandpa belongs to Ludhiana village

Over 60 cases of burns reported in Ludhiana district

70 fire incidents in Ludhiana, 3 major

Doctor assaulted in Ludhiana Civil Hospital, 3 booked

Farm fires, Diwali crackers choke Punjab, air quality dips from ‘moderate’ to ‘poor’

Farm fires, Diwali crackers choke Punjab, air quality dips from 'moderate' to 'poor'

Patiala residents flout restrictions, burst firecrackers till 1 am

Punjabi University's clone website creates flutter

24/7 emergency norms go for toss, Patiala's Mata Kaushalya Government Hospital ‘shuts’ gates at night

Patiala district reports 50 cases of burns