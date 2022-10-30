 Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh: Umpires recall players to complete contest after last-ball drama : The Tribune India

T20 World Cup

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh: Umpires recall players to complete contest after last-ball drama

Teams called back after game’s last delivery deemed a no-ball by TV umpires

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh: Umpires recall players to complete contest after last-ball drama

Photo for representational purpose only. AP/PTI file



PTI

Brisbane, October 30

In an unprecedented incident during the T20 World Cup match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh, players of both the teams were called back from the dugout after the game’s last delivery was deemed a no-ball by the umpires here on Sunday.

Requiring five off the last ball, Blessing Muzarabani was stumped by wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan off Mosaddek Hossain’s bowling as the Bangladeshi players and fans broke into a celebration.

Stumps were uprooted and the players were back in the dugout after shaking hands but just then the TV umpires declared the final ball as a no-ball after finding Nurul to be guilty of collecting the ball fractionally in front of the stumps, making the stumping invalid.

Zimbabwe were thus awarded a free-hit and they needed four runs to win the match but it was not to be as Mosaddek showed great nerves to calmly sent down the final delivery which Muzarabani failed to connect yet again, much to the relief of Bangladeshi fans.

“We all were nervous. It was a very good match, it wasn’t very easy for us. It was the first time I saw something like that (no ball),” Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed, who was adjudged the Player of the match for taking three wickets, said after the match.

The drama unfolded in the final over with Zimbabwe needing 16 to win after Sean Williams had revived the run chase with a 42-ball 64-run knock after they had slipped to 35-4 in the powerplay.

It turned out to be an absolute potboiler as Zimbabwe amassed 11 runs off the first five deliveries, despite losing two wickets.

While the first ball went for a leg bye, Hossain picked up Brad Evans (2) in the second ball after he failed to clear the deep mid-wicket boundary.

The third ball went for a leg bye four as Richard Ngarava kept Zimbabwe’s hopes alive by clobbering a four and a six in the next two balls.

Hossain, however, swung it back in Bangladesh’s favour when he had Ngarava stumped in the next ball, leaving Zimbabwe five to get off the final delivery.

Desperate to take his team home, new man Muzarabani then swung his bat but missed it completely as Nurul disturbed the stumps.

But onfield umpires then referred the last ball to the TV umpire, who deemed it to be a no-ball, giving a new lease of life to the Zimbabwean team.

However, Zimbabwea sunk in despair after Muzarabani failed to connect for the second time.

“What drama. Great game but hard luck Zimbabwe. #ZIMvsBAN,” tweeted former India opener Virender Sehwag.

According to Law 27.3.1 of the MCC Laws of Cricket: “The wicket-keeper shall remain wholly behind the wicket at the striker’s end from the moment the ball comes into play until a ball delivered by the bowler, touches the bat or person of the striker or passes the wicket at the striker’s end or the striker attempts a run.

“In the event of the wicket-keeper contravening this Law, the striker’s end umpire shall call and signal No ball as soon as applicable after the delivery of the ball.”

It was yet another thrilling finish in the ongoing showpeice, which has witnessed some sensational games so far.

During the recent match between India and Pakistan, social media was abuzz after the inaugural champions were given three byes after Virat Kohli was dismissed off a free hit.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Sports

‘I could not sleep, I could not eat’: Pakistan pace great Wasim Akram reveals he got addicted to cocaine after retirement

2
Nation

Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana

3
World

120 dead after Halloween crowd surge in South Korea's Seoul

4
Comment

Humour resonates

5
Haryana

Faridabad country’s most polluted city

6
Sports

India beat Australia 5-4 in shootout, claim 3rd Sultan of Johar Cup crown

7
Trending

Watch: ‘Fire haircut’ goes miserably wrong as barber fails to douse flame, man suffers severe burns

8
World

More than 150, including 19 foreigners, dead in stampede during Halloween festivities in Seoul

9
Entertainment

Shahid Kapoor, KritiSanon and Dimple Kapadia team up for a love story

10
Nation

Mental disorders after joining can’t be attributed to service: Armed Forces Tribunal

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana
Nation

Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana

Panjab University graduate makes it to top 5 of Miss Great Britain beauty pageant
Diaspora

Panjab University graduate makes it to top 5 of Miss Great Britain beauty pageant

‘I have no problem if you have a child without marriage’: Jaya to granddaughter Navya, shares how she got married to Amitabh Bachchan
Trending

Jaya Bachchan on why she got married to Amitabh in a hurry and why she 'will not have a problem' if granddaughter has a child without marriage

Legal trouble continues for comedian Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa; NCB files 200-page chargesheet against them in 2020 drugs case
Amritsar

Legal trouble continues for comedian Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa; NCB files 200-page chargesheet against them in 2020 drugs case

Woman unconscious for 7 months gives birth to baby girl at AIIMS
Nation

Woman unconscious for 7 months gives birth to baby girl at Delhi's AIIMS

‘Vijay mama, hi it's Rishi’, watch UK Prime Minister’s viral video call inviting Kashmiri chef Sanjay Raina's uncle to 10 Downing Street
Diaspora

'Vijay mama, hi it's Rishi', watch UK Prime Minister's viral video call inviting Kashmiri chef Sanjay Raina's uncle to 10 Downing Street

Elon Musk closes USD 44 billion deal to acquire Twitter, fires CEO Parag Agrawal, top legal executive Vijaya Gadde
World

Elon Musk closes USD 44 billion deal to acquire Twitter; fires CEO Parag Agrawal, top legal executive Vijaya Gadde

‘Won’t return, what will we do without a degree?’
Punjab

Indian students in Ukraine: Won't return, what will we do without a degree?

Top News

India becoming major manufacturing hub globally: PM Modi

India becoming major manufacturing hub; our policies stable, predictable: PM Modi

Lays foundation stone of C-295 aircraft manufacturing facili...

BJP trying to buy 20-30 TRS MLAs, ‘brokers’ from Delhi offered Rs 100 crore each, alleges Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

BJP trying to buy 20-30 TRS MLAs, ‘brokers’ from Delhi offered Rs 100 crore each, alleges Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana CM claims legislators, who are ‘sons of the soil,’...

‘Their intention is bad’: Kejriwal questions BJP move to set up panel to implement Uniform Civil Code in Gujarat

'Their intention is bad': Kejriwal questions BJP move to set up panel to implement Uniform Civil Code in Gujarat

Said if the BJP wants to do so, it should do it across the c...

T20 World Cup: Deepak Hooda replaces Axar Patel as India elect to bat against South Africa

T20 World Cup: India score 133/9 against South Africa

Suryakumar was at his aggressive best with a 40-ball 68

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjabi singer’s father Balkaur Singh threatens to leave country if justice not delivered within month

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjabi singer’s father Balkaur Singh threatens to leave country if justice not delivered within month

Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur told he was mulling an app on...


Cities

View All

City tourism to get ~100-cr push from Centre

Amritsar tourism to get Rs 100-cr push from Centre

Drug sale posters found at Chowk Moni area

Road accident snuffs out lives of 2 youngsters in Tarn Taran

Jandiala Guru resident arrested by Delhi cops

Youth booked for rape

Govt committed to procuring every grain of paddy: Food Min

Punjab Govt committed to procuring every grain of paddy: Food Minister

Even Diwali night spent guarding produce in mandis, rue Bathinda farmers

Traditional diyas fighting for survival

‘0001’ of CH01CM fetches ~18.19 lakh

'0001' of CH01CM fetches Rs 18.19 lakh

People living outside 'lal dora' likely to get water connection

Companies remove overhead cables

3 mowed down at Jhanjheri village

Member of Bishnoi gang in police net

Air pollution: Delhi forms 586 teams to ensure implementation of ban on construction, demolition work

Air pollution: Delhi forms 586 teams to ensure implementation of ban on construction, demolition work

Stubble burning share in Delhi’s pollution rises to 26 per cent

‘AAP ka Paap’: BJP claims Delhi govt’s new liquor policy caused a loss of Rs 2,000-2,300 crore

Delhi air in 'very poor' category, increase in stubble burning may push it to 'severe'

'Their intention is bad': Kejriwal questions BJP move to set up panel to implement Uniform Civil Code in Gujarat

Jalandhar: Urban Estate residents to boycott MC poll

Jalandhar: Urban Estate residents to boycott MC poll

Phagwara MC to float tenders for waste management

3 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

Six-month-old was raped before being murdered: Autopsy

Awareness drive on free legal aid starts tomorrow

Heroin worth Rs 1 crore seized, 2 held in Ludhiana

Heroin worth Rs 1 crore seized, 2 held in Ludhiana

Punjabi language ‘ignored’ on murals, NGO files complaint

SBS Nagar market road, parking area lie in neglect; authorities in slumber

More farmers adopt in-situ, ex-situ stubble management

Servant flees with cash, jewellery from city bizman’s house

Labs ignore cap, overcharge patients for dengue test

Labs ignore cap, overcharge patients for dengue test

Stray menace on outskirts of city poses risk to road users

Amid dengue spread, 6 cases of chikungunya surface in dist

10-day national theatre festival from Nov 1

Heart surgeries on hold at Patiala's Govt Rajindra Hospital