Zlatan Ibrahimovic hangs up his boots at 41

Milan, June 5

AC Milan’s Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic said on Sunday he had decided to end his playing career at the age of 41 after a trophy-laden career at some of Europe’s top clubs. The extrovert Swede’s Milan contract expires at the end of June and will not be renewed following a season plagued by injuries, prompting him to end a remarkable career.

Ibrahimovic arrived in Milan for his second spell with the club in early 2020, having won the Scudetto with them in 2011, and helped the club win the title again last season. “I say goodbye to football but not to you.” he said after being feted by the San Siro crowd after Milan’s 3-1 win over Hellas Verona in their season finale.

The larger-than-life striker started his career at Malmo FF in 1999 and left for Ajax Amsterdam in 2001 before embarking on a journey that has included spells at Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, Paris St Germain, Manchester United and Milan.

Ibrahimovic has won countless domestic leagues and cups plus a long list of individual honours but never got his hands on the Champions League trophy. — Reuters