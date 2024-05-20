Zverev wins 6th Masters title at Italian Open

Rome, May 19

Alexander Zverev warmed up for the French Open by winning his sixth Masters title when he beat first-time finalist Nicolas Jarry 6-4 7-5 in the Italian Open showpiece. It was a second title in Rome for Zverev, having won his first in 2017 when he was 20, and his first trophy since he broke his ankle in the French Open semifinals in 2022.

The 27-year-old will also climb to fourth in the rankings as he slowly returns to his best ahead of Roland Garros. “Obviously winning my first ever (Masters title) here and winning my first after injury, so Rome is a very special place for me. It is a very, very special week,” third seed Zverev said.

Chilean Jarry, who had beaten Stefanos Tsitsipas and Tommy Paul to reach the final, could not break Zverev after the German won 95 per cent of his first-serve points.

The aggressive No. 21 seed Jarry had relied on his big serve to reach the final but Zverev was up to the task, absorbing the pressure and committing few unforced errors. Jarry managed to save three match points before Zverev finally clinched victory in Rome, where he dropped only one set in the tournament. — Reuters

#French Open #Grand Slam Tournament #Tennis