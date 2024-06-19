 All-India Congress Committee meeting : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Lahore, Thursday, June 19, 1924

All-India Congress Committee meeting



Everything goes to show that the forthcoming meeting of the All-India Congress Committee will be one of the most important in the history of that body and of the Congress. The agenda is not only interesting but also exciting. Some of the subjects included in it are so contentious that it will be an agreeable surprise if the discussions will be carried on without an excess of heat or even bitterness whether on one side or the other. There are, for instance, the resolution of which notice has been given by certain Hindu members from the UP and which records dissatisfaction at Mr Mahmood Ali’s alleged speeches at Aligarh and Lucknow about Mahatma Gandhi and calls upon him either to explain the matter or to resign his office of President forthwith; and the counter-proposition of another UP member reposing confidence in Mr Ali’s leadership. It is inconceivable that these propositions can in the present conditions of Hindu-Muslim tensions be discussed in a calm atmosphere, and since the matter is not one which involves any great question of principle or policy, one hopes with all one’s heart that Gandhi will succeed in persuading the contending groups of members to drop the subject. This ought not to be a very difficult matter, seeing that the second proposition is put forward only as an amendment to the first, and that the first will have no legs to stand upon if Gandhi will rise in his place and say, as he is sure to do if the resolution is actually moved, that he sees nothing objectionable in the references made or alleged to have been made to himself by Mr Ali. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Bollywood singer Alka Yagnik diagnosed with ‘rare hearing loss' due to viral attack

2
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

T20 World Cup: West Indies' Nicholas Pooran equals Yuvraj Singh's record, hits Afghanistan's Omarzai for 36 runs in an over

3
Punjab

Duped by travel agents, 12 Indian youths land in Armenia jail; 2 each from Punjab, Haryana

4
Diaspora

Pannun 'assassination' plot: 1st visuals released by Czech police show Nikhil Gupta being extradited to US

5
Punjab

Drugs come to Punjab from Gujarat, will end nexus between low-level police officials and smugglers, says Bhagwant Mann

6
Entertainment

'The Tonight Show': Diljit Dosanjh shares hilarious backstage fun clips with Jimmy Fallon

7
World

Rolex watch 'eaten' by cow turns up 50 years later

8
Haryana

Jolt to Congress in Haryana as senior leader Kiran Choudhry, daughter Shruti quit party; to join BJP on Wednesday

9
India

Video purportedly shows jailed Lawrence Bishnoi wishing Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti on Eid; Gujarat Government orders probe

10
Uttar Pradesh

Woman beats ex-boyfriend to death with baseball bat for opposing affair with another man

Don't Miss

View All
Rolex watch 'eaten' by cow turns up 50 years later
World

Rolex watch 'eaten' by cow turns up 50 years later

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network
India

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network

Closure of Hussainiwala-Lahore trade route proved death knell for economy
Punjab

Closure of Hussainiwala-Lahore trade route in 1971 proved death knell for economy

In Jalandhar, 15,000 locals give shape to football dreams
Punjab

In Jalandhar, 15,000 locals give shape to football dreams

Rafa to miss Wimbledon
Sports

Rafa to miss Wimbledon

Punjabi tadka at Indian restaurant in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to orders at G7 Summit
Diaspora

Punjabi tadka in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to Indian delegation

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man narrates chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy
Diaspora

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man's chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy

Arsh(deep) trouble for USA
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Arsh(deep) trouble for USA

Top News

Even if there’s 0.001% negligence, it must be dealt with: SC on NEET

Even if there’s 0.001% negligence, it must be dealt with: Supreme Court on NEET

Tells NTA to own up if there’s been any mistake, calls for r...

NCERT can’t be blamed for NEET fiasco: Saklani

NCERT can’t be blamed for NEET fiasco: DP Saklani

Lok Sabha mandate shows strength of democracy: PM Modi in Kashi

Lok Sabha mandate shows strength of democracy: PM Modi in Kashi Lok Sabha mandate shows strength of democracy: PM Modi in Kashi

Reiterates commitment to farmers, women, poor, youth

Punjab cracks whip on cops aiding drug peddlers, 10K shifted in 3 days

Punjab cracks whip on cops aiding drug peddlers, 10K shifted in 3 days Punjab cracks whip on cops aiding drug peddlers, 10K shifted in 3 days

Guilty face dismissal, smugglers’ property to be confiscated...

Addicts being treated without psychiatrist in Punjab

Drug addicts being treated without psychiatrist in Gurdaspur


Cities

View All

INTACH to help preserve historic fort, memorial

INTACH to help preserve historic fort, memorial

Golden Temple sarai: Despite plaint, devotees still being duped by fake web portals on pretext of booking rooms

Eid-ul-Adha celebrated with religious enthusiasm in Amritsar

Dhaliwal to meet Himachal CM soon in NRI couple assault case

Majithia seeks high-level probe in missing SAD worker’s case

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Chandigarh MC withdraws notice to lease out 33 acres in four villages

Chandigarh MC withdraws notice to lease out 33 acres in four villages

Rejection of MC House resolution by Admn legally questionable: Tewari

Cleanliness work: Sector 26 Mandi to remain closed for two hours daily

Chandigarh: Residents reel under power cuts

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus

Amid heatwave, Capital’s peak power demand hits record high of 8,647 MW

Amid heatwave, Capital’s peak power demand hits record high of 8,647 MW

Severe water shortage hits Lutyens Delhi

No respite from heatwave, maximum in city likely to touch 45 degrees Celsius

NEET exam row: AAP protests at Jantar Mantar, demands Supreme Court monitored probe

Water crisis deepens in Delhi as levels plummet at Wazirabad

Waste clogs drain, poses risk of overflow during monsoon in Ludhiana

Waste clogs drain, poses risk of overflow during monsoon in Ludhiana

Ludhiana MC begins fire audit of factories, commercial buildings

Punjab Govt depts bleed PSPCL, owe crores in power arrears

Akhara residents oppose bio-gas plant, gherao MLA’s residence

2 minors critical in freak accident in Ludhiana