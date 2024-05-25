Gandhi on the policy of Swarajists

THE important statements issued by Mahatma Gandhi as well as CR Das and Motilal Nehru regarding their discussions on the policy of Swarajists does not, we are happy to say, create any embarrassing situation in the country as was expected from the misstatements published by certain correspondents. All that they show is that Gandhi does not approve of the policy of what is called “obstruction” adopted by Swarajists in the Councils. Mahatmaji considers that Council entry is inconsistent with non-cooperation as he conceives it, but Das and Nehru naturally are not convinced of the inconsistency of their Council policy with the Congress principle. On this point, however, both parties have agreed to differ and for all practical purposes it is useless to discuss the question further and reopen fruitless controversies. Mahatmaji realises the fact that the Swarajists’ work in the Councils is a settled fact and the rest of the Congressmen should maintain strict neutrality in the matter and give full freedom to Swarajists to try their own plans. If they succeed in utilising the Councils for Congress’ ends, Mahatmaji will join them. Otherwise, he expects the former to adopt the original programme. The Delhi and Cocanada resolutions have allowed Swarajists a chance of trying the method of Council entry, and this position should not be disturbed. This result of the Juhu conversations might well have been disclosed at once without keeping it a secret and thus rousing public curiosity and suspicions. There is nothing strange in such honest difference of opinion on public policy and its application.

