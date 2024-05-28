 The Lee Commission report : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Lahore, Wednesday, May 28, 1924

The Lee Commission report



THE report of the Royal Commission on the Superior Services in India has been just published. It was appointed by the Royal Command on June 15, 1923, with Viscount Lee as Chairman and Sir Reginald Craddock, Sir Cyril Jackson, NM Samarth, Sir Mahmad Habibulla, RB Harikishen Kaul, David Patrie, Bhupendranath Basu and Reginald Coupland as members. In the terms of reference made to the Commission, it was stated that with regard to the declared policy of the increasing association of Indians in every branch of the administration and in view of the experience gained of the operation of the system of government established by the Government of India Act in respect of the Superior Services of India, the Commission should enquire into: (1) the organisation and general conditions of service, financial and otherwise, of the Superior Civil Services of India; (2) the possibility of transferring immediately or gradually any of their present duties and functions to services constituted on a provincial basis; and (3) the recruitment of Europeans and Indians, respectively, for which provision should be made under the Constitution established by the said Act and the best method of ensuring and maintaining such recruitment; and make recommendations. The Commission met at Delhi on November 4, 1923, and after a rapid tour through the principle centres of India, submitted the report in a comparatively short period. The main part of the report deals with the appointment and control of the service and the pay and allowances. The question of pay and allowances is more elaborately dealt with than the other.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab has 92 AAP MLAs, how can BJP topple government: Arvind Kejriwal to Amit Shah

2
Trending

‘Statue of Liberty’ in Punjab: Viral video triggers hilarious reactions; netizens say ‘owner installed it after being denied US Visa’

3
India

Pune car crash: Juvenile’s blood sample thrown away, replaced on directions of doctor, say police

4
Diaspora

‘Harvard, do you hear us’: Shruthi Kumar who won contest to speak at graduation ceremony 'revolts', dramatically goes off-script; watch viral video

5
Haryana

In parched Faridabad, residents block road over drinking water

6
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court for extension of his interim bail by a week on medical grounds

7
Haryana

Haryana LoP Bhupinder Hooda gets feedback from MLAs

8
Uttar Pradesh

IRS officer arrested after live-in partner found dead inside posh Noida flat

9
Punjab

Farmers upset over raids ahead of Amit Shah’s Ludhiana visit

10
India

Rajkot gaming zone fire: Civic chief, police commissioner transferred; Gujarat HC says it doesn't have faith in state machinery

Don't Miss

View All
At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

Top News

Modi’s urban Naxal remark insult to 3 cr Punjabis: Kejri

Modi’s urban Naxal remark insult to 3 cr Punjabis: Kejri

After Shah’s statement, Mann dares BJP to topple his govt

Kejriwal moves SC for extension of bail by 7 days

Kejriwal moves SC for extension of bail by 7 days

No govt job for kin of terrorists, stone-throwers in J&K: Shah

No govt job for kin of terrorists, stone-throwers in J&K: Shah

Bibhav’s bail petition rejected, to move High Court

Bibhav’s bail petition rejected, to move High Court

RS MP Maliwal alleges threat to life

Prajwal says will appear before SIT on May 31

Prajwal says will appear before SIT on May 31

apologises to his parents, grandfather gowda


Cities

View All

INDIA VOTES 2024: M also stands for mehangai, Tharoor reminds PM Modi

INDIA VOTES 2024: M also stands for mehangai, Tharoor reminds PM Modi

Another fire breaks out in Baltana furniture market

Former BJP mayors list achievements of party

BJP manifesto old wine in new bottle: Tewari

Poll expenses jump as campaigning picks up

Investigation into hospital fire in Delhi finds serious safety violations

Investigation into hospital fire in Delhi finds serious safety violations

Families grieve loss of infants

Delhi Govt orders fire audit at all health facilities

Delhi residents reel under searing heat, relief expected after May 30

Swati Assault Case: National Commission for Women seeks probe of call records

INDIA VOTES 2024: Kejriwal takes a dig at BJP

Hoshiarpur: Arvind Kejriwal takes a dig at BJP

Defeat saffron party, save Constitution, says CPI (ML)

PM Narendra Modi’s ‘mujra’ remark condemnable, says Charan Sapra

Vijay Rupani urges farmers to vote for BJP

‘People want concerns addressed, not blame game’

DeMo, huge expenditure on Parliament done to immortalise Modi’s name: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

DeMo, huge expenditure on Parliament done to immortalise Modi’s name: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

No match for honest Ranjit Singh Dhillon, SAD, says Bikram Singh Majithia

Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Govt not to last long: Amit Shah

Farmers on way to Amit Shah’s rally stopped by cops on Ludhiana-Jalandhar highway

Ludhiana: Man selling burgers in fray, lone campaigner for himself

Patiala Police arrest 2 members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Patiala Police arrest 2 members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Patiala: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami woos natives of hill state

Prime Minister Modi lauds public service record of Preneet Kaur’s family

After PM Modi’s rally, Patiala BJP candidate Perneet Kaur begins campaigning aggressively

PM Narendra Modi anti-farmer, show him door: Priyanka Gandhi in Khanna