The Lee Commission report

THE report of the Royal Commission on the Superior Services in India has been just published. It was appointed by the Royal Command on June 15, 1923, with Viscount Lee as Chairman and Sir Reginald Craddock, Sir Cyril Jackson, NM Samarth, Sir Mahmad Habibulla, RB Harikishen Kaul, David Patrie, Bhupendranath Basu and Reginald Coupland as members. In the terms of reference made to the Commission, it was stated that with regard to the declared policy of the increasing association of Indians in every branch of the administration and in view of the experience gained of the operation of the system of government established by the Government of India Act in respect of the Superior Services of India, the Commission should enquire into: (1) the organisation and general conditions of service, financial and otherwise, of the Superior Civil Services of India; (2) the possibility of transferring immediately or gradually any of their present duties and functions to services constituted on a provincial basis; and (3) the recruitment of Europeans and Indians, respectively, for which provision should be made under the Constitution established by the said Act and the best method of ensuring and maintaining such recruitment; and make recommendations. The Commission met at Delhi on November 4, 1923, and after a rapid tour through the principle centres of India, submitted the report in a comparatively short period. The main part of the report deals with the appointment and control of the service and the pay and allowances. The question of pay and allowances is more elaborately dealt with than the other.

