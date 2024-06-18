THERE can no longer be any doubt that on the important question of Congress organisation as on several other equally important questions, the Swarajya party and its leaders differ radically, if not fundamentally, from Mahatma Gandhi. Mahatmaji, as our readers are aware, has made the definite suggestion that the Swarajists should either resign their seats on the Congress Executive or, after having made the necessary change in the Congress programme, should take over the entire executive work of the Congress and leave it to the No-Changers to form their own organisations to carry on their work. This was never the Swarajist view, while in actual practice, the party has all these months been proceeding on a plan which is the negation of this view. It has also been subjected to more or less severe criticism by individual leaders of the party during the last fortnight. And now the foremost leader of the party has definitely and in the very name of his party asked the public not to follow the Gandhian lead, but to maintain the unity of Congress organisations. In an appeal published in his own organ Forward, Mr CR Das writes:--“It is clear from the resolutions passed at Serajgunj that Bengal wants unity of organisation and an all-round fight with the bureaucracy. Bengal has expressed her opinion definitely against separate organisations either of the Swarajya party or of the No-Change party regarding work about which there is complete agreement. Indeed, there is no earthly reason why these two parties should not work together within the Congress, inasmuch as they are all united regarding constructive work.”

