DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Top Headlines / Bill Gates says his children will inherit ‘less than 1 per cent of total wealth’

Bill Gates says his children will inherit ‘less than 1 per cent of total wealth’

Gates shares three children – Jennifer Gates Nassar, Rory Gates, and Phoebe Gates – with his ex-wife Melinda French Gates
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:12 PM Apr 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Video grab
Advertisement

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has revealed that he plans to leave less than 1 per cent of his fortune to his children, believing they should succeed on their own rather than inheriting the wealth he has created.

Speaking on the podcast ‘Figuring Out With Raj Shamani’, Gates said, “Everybody gets to decide on that,” referring to the choices made by wealthy families about legacy planning. “In my case, my children got a great upbringing and education, but less than one per cent of the total wealth.”

Gates, 69, shares three children – Jennifer Gates Nassar, Rory Gates, and Phoebe Gates – with his ex-wife Melinda French Gates.

Advertisement

According to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Gates is worth $155 billion, and one per cent is $1.55 billion so their inheritance will still be substantial.

Despite inheriting only a fraction of their father’s wealth, Gates’ children would still rank among the wealthiest people globally.

Advertisement

“It is not a dynasty. I am not asking them to run Microsoft,” Gates said. “I want to give them a chance to have their own earnings and success.”

The billionaire philanthropist added that he does not want his children to be “overshadowed by the incredible luck and good fortune” he had, but rather be “significant” individuals in their own right. Gates also said it was important to communicate early about values, opportunity, and support to children.

Gates said that the “highest calling” for his wealth is to give back to the “neediest” through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper