1 of 3 pet Pit Bulls kills 7-month-old baby in US; mom yet to identify which dog attacked

In an absolute heartbreaking and tragic story, a seven-month-old baby named Elizah was killed by one of her family’s three Pit Bulls in Ohio.

Her mom had shared photos of the baby snuggling with the dogs on Facebook and wrote, “I will never understand why!” after the incident.

Police said the baby was bitten by one of the dogs and things quickly got worse.

Advertisement

They still don’t know which Elizah’s mom, Mackenzie Copley, said she feels “lost and broken.”

She said the dog that attacked was always by her baby’s side every day. Elizah’s dad, Kameron Turner, said he doesn’t know how he can keep going without her. “Life is not so fair,” he said.

Advertisement

After the attack, animal control took all three dogs. They will decide what to do with them after an investigation.

Columbus Police Sergeant James Fuqua said it was a very sad situation and hard to put into words.