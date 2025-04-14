DT
1 of 3 pet Pit Bulls kills 7-month-old baby in US; mom yet to identify which dog attacked

1 of 3 pet Pit Bulls kills 7-month-old baby in US; mom yet to identify which dog attacked

Mother shares photos of baby snuggling with dogs on Facebook, 'I will never understand why'
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:58 AM Apr 14, 2025 IST
Kameron Turner and Mackenzie Copley. Facebook
In an absolute heartbreaking and tragic story, a seven-month-old baby named Elizah was killed by one of her family’s three Pit Bulls in Ohio.

Her mom had shared photos of the baby snuggling with the dogs on Facebook and wrote, “I will never understand why!” after the incident.

Police said the baby was bitten by one of the dogs and things quickly got worse.

They still don’t know which Elizah’s mom, Mackenzie Copley, said she feels “lost and broken.”

She said the dog that attacked was always by her baby’s side every day. Elizah’s dad, Kameron Turner, said he doesn’t know how he can keep going without her. “Life is not so fair,” he said.

After the attack, animal control took all three dogs. They will decide what to do with them after an investigation.

Columbus Police Sergeant James Fuqua said it was a very sad situation and hard to put into words.

