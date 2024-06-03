12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral

Chandigarh, June 3
While showcasing his presence of mind, a 12-year-old boy in Bihar’s Samastipur averted a train accident by alerting the loco-pilot after he saw a broken railway track. The boy, identified as Mohammad Shahbaz, flagged the train by using a red towel after he sensed a potential catastrophe near Bhola Talkies Gumti on the Muzaffarpur railway line in the district.
Sharing details of how he and his friends acted promptly to save the lives of passengers aboard the Howrah-Kothgodam Express, Shahbaz said, “We saw the broken railway track on our way back home. Soon we saw a train approaching. I used my red towel to wave at the loco-pilot. He saw me and stopped the train.”
The video of he being interviewed by local reporters has gone viral on social media.
समस्तीपुर में बच्चे ने सूझ-बूझ से बचा ली हजारों लोगों की जान, टूटी पटरी देखी तो लाल गमछा दिखाकर रोकी ट्रेन, टला बड़ा हादसा...@spjdivn @ECRlyHJP @RailMinIndia#samastipur#samastipur_town#railway pic.twitter.com/TgEiuKlINE— Samastipur Town (@samastipurtown) June 1, 2024
Soon after, Railways officials reached the spot and started the repair work on the broken track.
