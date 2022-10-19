16-year-old girl tries to sell her blood to buy smartphone in West Bengal

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 19

In a shocking incident, to own a smartphone, a 16-year-old girl allegedly approached a blood bank in West Bengal on Monday to sell her blood.

The blood bank authorities informed Childline India and the girl was counselled before being handed over to her parents.

The girl told authorities that she had already ordered a smartphone worth Rs 9,000 online, reports Hindustan Times.

“A girl approached us around 10 am. Initially we thought that she had come to take blood as it was a blood bank of the district hospital. But when she told us that she wanted to sell us blood, we were shocked,” said Kanak Kumar Das from the blood bank at the Balurghat district hospital.

Since the girl was a minor, the blood bank authorities informed Childline on 1098, and counsellor Rita Mahato rushed to the hospital.

“She told us that she had ordered a mobile phone on Sunday through an online shopping app. It costs around Rs 9,000 and will be delivered on Thursday,” Mahato said.