16-year-old girl tries to sell her blood to buy smartphone in West Bengal

Chandigarh, October 19
In a shocking incident, to own a smartphone, a 16-year-old girl allegedly approached a blood bank in West Bengal on Monday to sell her blood.
The blood bank authorities informed Childline India and the girl was counselled before being handed over to her parents.
The girl told authorities that she had already ordered a smartphone worth Rs 9,000 online, reports Hindustan Times.
“A girl approached us around 10 am. Initially we thought that she had come to take blood as it was a blood bank of the district hospital. But when she told us that she wanted to sell us blood, we were shocked,” said Kanak Kumar Das from the blood bank at the Balurghat district hospital.
Since the girl was a minor, the blood bank authorities informed Childline on 1098, and counsellor Rita Mahato rushed to the hospital.
“She told us that she had ordered a mobile phone on Sunday through an online shopping app. It costs around Rs 9,000 and will be delivered on Thursday,” Mahato said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala murder: Accused Deepak Tinu nabbed by Delhi Police from Ajmer
Tinu had escaped from custody of Mansa police on the night o...
Mallikarjun Kharge elected Congress president; party gets its first non-Gandhi chief in 24 years
Kharge polled 7897 of the 9385 votes cast while Shashi Tharo...
New airbase coming up in Gujarat near Indo-Pak border to emerge as effective centre for country's security: PM Modi at DefExpo 2022
PM said this is an unprecedented DefExpo as only Indian comp...
Delhi woman kidnapped, gang-raped for 2 days in Ghaziabad, ‘rod inserted in her private parts’
The rod was still inside her when she was found in a sack on...
China blocks India, US proposal to list Pakistan-based LeT leader Shahid Mahmood as global terrorist
Fourth instance in as many months that Beijing has blocked b...