16-year-old Karnataka boy forced to perform puja without clothes to clear his father's debt, 3 arrested

Chandigarh, October 4
A minor boy was allegedly lured to strip naked and perform a puja to clear his father’s debts in Karnataka’s Koppal. The accused also made a video of the same and shared it on social media.
A case has been registered against three persons and they have been arrested.
Officers identified the accused as Sharanappa Talawara, Virupanagowda and Sharanappa Ojanahalli, all residents of Koppal and acquaintances of the teenage victim, reports the Indian Express.
The incident dates back to June. A complaint in this regard was filed with the police on Sunday after the boy’s parents came to know about the video.
