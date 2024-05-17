170 bison could offset carbon dioxide equal to 2 million cars

Tribune Web Desk

Researchers at the Yale School of the Environment have found that European bison may play a crucial role in combating climate change.

According to a new model developed by the scientists, a herd of just 170 bison could store an amount of carbon dioxide (CO2) equivalent to taking nearly two million cars off the road for a year. The findings highlight the importance of wildlife conservation as a powerful tool in maintaining healthy ecosystems and addressing climate change.

As per reports by The Guardian, the study, which has yet to undergo peer review, emphasises the significant impact that animals like bison have on carbon capture and storage through their natural behaviours. “Bison influences grassland and forest ecosystems by grazing grasslands evenly, recycling nutrients to fertilise the soil and all of its life, dispersing seeds to enrich the ecosystem, and compacting the soil to prevent stored carbon from being released,” said lead author Professor Oswald Schmitz of Yale.

The research team focused on a herd of European bison reintroduced to Romania’s Arcu Mountains in 2014. Absent from the region for nearly 200 years, these bison now constitute one of the largest free-roaming populations in Europe. Their presence has led to the revitalisation of the local ecosystem.

