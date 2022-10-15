1880s Levi’s jeans auctioned in New Mexico for Rs 70 lakh

Chandigarh, October 15
in a highest prices ever paid for a pair of denim, a pair of worn-out Levi’s jeans from 1880s was sold at an auction in New Mexico small town for $87,000 (Rs 71,58,494 lakh).
According to CNN, the pair of jeans was found in an abandoned mine by “denim archaeologist” Brit Eaton. It was later bought at the auction by 23-year-old Kyle Hautner and Zip Stevenson, veterans of the vintage denim market.
Stevenson told CNN that the “jeans are extremely rare — especially in this fantastic worn condition and size.”
