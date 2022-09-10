19-year-old gives birth to twins from 2 different fathers in Brazil

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 10

A 19-year-old teenager from Brazil has claimed that she has given birth to twins with different biological fathers in an extremely rare case.

This ‘one-in-a-million’ case has stunned doctors worldwide.

The girl from Minerios in Goias gave birth to twins nine months after having sex with two men on the same day.

After giving birth, she took a paternity test because she wanted to confirm who the father was, reported the Daily Mail.

After the DNA test, she found that only one of her kids showed positive for the DNA test while the other one did not.

“I remembered that I had had sex with another man and called him to take the test, which was positive. I was surprised by the results. I didn’t know this could happen and the babies are very similar.”

She said in a conversation with her local media.

Though the phenomenon is extremely rare, it is not entirely impossible.

This is called heteroparental superfecundation scientifically.

“It is possible to happen when two eggs from the same mother are fertilized by different men. The babies share the mother’s genetic material, but they grow in different placentas,” Dr Tulio Jorge Franco, the woman’s physician, told local news outlet Globo.

The National Library of Medicine explains that this case occurs when a second ovary released during the same menstrual cycle is additionally fertilised by the sperm cells of a different man in separate intercourse.

The babies are now 16 months old and the young mum said one of the fathers help take care of them.