2-year-old Chinese girl gives father's laptop a Diwali cleanse, soaks it in soap and water; video goes viral

Chandigarh, October 27
With kids hopping around the house, you never know what they hear with a strong impact on their young minds.
A two-year-old Chinese girl nicknamed Duomi from Shandong in eastern China took her father’s complaint over breakfast of ‘too much rubbish on computer’ quite literally and jumped staright into action.
She took the laptop and soaked it in soap and water, giving it a thorough cleanse to help ‘clean it’ for him.
In the now-viral clip, the laptop can be seen submerged in a water-filled wash basin with white foam as a blue bath ball floats above the keyboard.
Tap water can be seen pouring into the basin as Duomi sits beside the bucket and catches the water with her little hands in front of her face to see if they are clean.
On seeing the young kid’s shenanigans, her mother decided to film the incident after “almost dying from anger”.
Watch the innocent video here:
As per an Asiaone report, her mother was left shocked and furious over her innocent-turned-disastrous act.
Citing a Jinan Times report, the girl’s mother was quoted as saying by the South China Morning Post, “Her father was asleep and snoring loudly. I heard someone was doing something in our bathroom. I entered the bathroom and saw what my daughter was doing. I almost died from anger.”
“It’s because my husband complained at breakfast that there was too much rubbish on his computer. So our daughter decided to help clean it for him,” she added.
She told the newspaper that although she felt angry, she was also amused by her daughter’s effort to help. “At that time I really wanted to hit her to teach her a lesson. But my second thought was that she is too young to understand what she did was wrong.”
Duomi’s father had bought the laptop three years ago and the device could not be switched on even several days after the incident.
The video of Duomi’s naive and diligent attempt was viewed on social media over a 100 million times.
