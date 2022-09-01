20-month-old girl dies as fist-size hailstone hits her head during violent hailstorm in Spain

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 1

A 20-month-old girl died after being struck on the head during a violent hailstorm that caused havoc on an area around the village of La Bisbal d’Emporda in Catalonia, Spain, authorities said on Wednesday.

Fist-sized hail stones up to 10 centimeters (4 inches) in diameter rained down which looked horrifying.

Spain Hailstorm Kills Toddler



From The Weather Channel iPhone App https://t.co/aSzP1yHpog pic.twitter.com/R9Cdp8MKvC — ken-_k-_maki (@kenkmaki2) September 1, 2022

According to meteorological agency Meteocat, the hailstones were the biggest recorded in two decades in Catalonia. Parts of the region remained on storm alert.

Horrified netizens took to their Twitter handles and shared images and video.

HAILSTORM IN SPAIN: Approx 50 people were injured and one 20-month-old toddler was killed in Spain’s Catalonia region on August 30, when hailstones up to 4 inches (10 centimeters) in diameter rained down The toddler reportedly died after a large hailstone struck her in the head pic.twitter.com/6vPixQKsZv — Weather Updates PK (@WeatherWupk) September 1, 2022

What comes with wind speeds on the earth increasing to 140-180 in storms that aren’t tornadoes hurricanes etc



Updraft wind speed is retarded



⛈ #Spain Hailstorm Kills Toddler https://t.co/IAfDDMgJ0s pic.twitter.com/xyGSy19PSw — Jay Midnyte (@JayMidnyte) August 31, 2022