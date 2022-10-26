22-foot python entirely swallows 54-year-old woman alive in Indonesia

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 26

In Indonesia, villagers have always been wary of the big snakes in their forests.

And why won’t they be, their worst fear was confirmed after a 54-year-old woman in Indonesia was eaten alive by a 22-foot python after she had gone to a forest to collect rubber.

The woman had gone missing for two days after which locals came across a huge snake with a bulge in its stomach. The locals cut open the python and found the undigested remains of the woman.

The woman was eaten alive by the 22-foot python, reports mirror.co.uk.

Jahrah had disappeared on Friday, when she did not return, her family got worried and started looking for her. Then they came across a massive reptile with an enlarged stomach and the terrified villagers worst fear was confirmed when they found Jahrah in the stomach when they cut opened the python,.

She was swallowed whole in a painful ordeal that would have taken at least two hours from her head to her toes, reports the website.

In March 2017, Akbar Salubiro was cut from the stomach of a python after being eaten alive on the island of West Sulawesi.