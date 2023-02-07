23-year-old model who lost her top lip in pitbull attack in US shares photos after surgeries that reconstructed her beautiful smile

Chandigarh, February 7
It was horrific for the 23-year-old US model who lost her upper lip in a dog attack a day before she was to appear in a TV advertisement.
The incident took place in November 2020.
Brooklinn Khoury has since been sharing pictures of her transformation. She has undergone six cosmetic surgeries and the beautiful smile has been reconstructed.
Khoury had been out with her cousin and her pit bull when the dog attacked her. The doctor took skin and nerves from her arm for the surgery.
According to the social media star, Diesel jumped at her and dug his teeth into her face and was "hanging off her mouth", reports mirror.co.uk.
Harrowing images from after the attack show her with no upper lip and she claims she still finds them difficult to look at.
Brooklinn has undergone six surgeries, some of which lasted 20 hours, to give her a new upper lip.
