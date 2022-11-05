25-year-old Indian man's smiling picture after getting fired from Twitter goes viral

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 5

In one of the most brutal sacking the tech world has ever seen, Elon Musk has ruthlessly fired 3,738 people out of its total headcount of 7,500 as part of mass layoffs across the globe, leaving several departments completely shut across the globe, including India.

In India, over 200 employees were sacked.

25-year old Indian man named Yash Agarwal has also been sacked. He shared a smiling picture and tweeted, "Just got laid off. Bird App, it was an absolute honour, the greatest privilege ever to be a part of this team...#LoveWhereYouWorked #LoveTwitter."

Just got laid off.

Bird App, it was an absolute honour, the greatest privilege ever to be a part of this team, this culture 🫡💙#LoveWhereYouWorked #LoveTwitter pic.twitter.com/bVPQxtncIg — Yash Agarwal✨ (@yashagarwalm) November 4, 2022

The Internet could not help, but appreciate his positivity and cheered him up with motivation words.

You are an amazing person, yash. Twitter was lucky to have you! Please take care and know that I am here if you want to talk or anything. — Manvi Tyagi(She/her) (@ManviTyagi9) November 4, 2022

💗💗 you are the best, much love my dost — rasleen grover (@rasleen_grover) November 4, 2022

Best wishes for wherever this little bird's flight lands you.👍🫡💙 — Abhinav Saxena, IIS (@abhinavsaxena25) November 4, 2022

Twitter's loss! You're going to go places, no matter what you choose to do next. Take care. ♥️ — Amrit Mahapatra (@_amritastic) November 4, 2022

He worked as a Public Policy Associate for Twitter India and South Asia. Twitter has been sued in the US for mass lay offs without giving employees advance written notice.