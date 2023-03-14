3 days to each wife in a week, liberty to decide on Sunday: MP family court brokers truce between man and his two wives

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 14

A family court in MP’s Gwalior managed to build a consensus between a man and his two wives by distributing his 3 days per week between each of the woman. Moreover, he was given liberty to decide for Sunday as per his conscience.

As per a report by ETV, the man, who works at an MNC got married to his first wife in 2018. Owing to the repercussions of Covid pandemic, he left her with her mother in Gwalior.

The man went back to Gurugram and developed a romantic bond with one of his co-workers. He even married her overlooking the fact that he was already hitched and his second marriage will not stand legal scrutiny.

His former wife, who he left with her mother came to Gurugram after developing suspicion of her husband’s relationship. Worst of her fears came true after she discovered that her husband was married for the second time.

She sought legal help regarding asking for alimony from her husband but the counsel she interacted with had a different idea. He asked the man to buy two houses in Gurugram and give each to his both wives. Besides, he suggested the man should spend 3 days each of his week with his wives. He was also asked to decide by himself for his Sundays.

All parties complied with the suggestions made by the counsel. The man has reportedly bought two houses as well.

