31-year-old ex-teacher arrested in US for having sex with student 20 times when he was 14

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 9

A former teacher in the US has been arrested and charged with multiple sexual offences for engaging in sexual acts with a minor.

The victim alleged that he had engaged in sexual acts with 31-year-old Melissa Marie Curtis when he was 14.

Police said Curtis had been accused of engaging in sexual acts with him in 2015. Investigations were opened last month.

The victim alleged that he had engaged in sexual acts with 31-year-old Melissa Marie Curtis when he was a minor.

#MCPD #MCPNews https://t.co/fj47AOD75j pic.twitter.com/saPwhp7ccO

— Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) November 7, 2023

The alleged abuse began in 2015 when Curtis was 22. The incidents continued for several months while the victim was a student at Montgomery Village Middle School, and Curtis was a teacher at the same school. All the incidents took place within Montgomery County.

A warrant for Melissa Curtis's arrest was obtained on Tuesday, October 31, charging her with sexual abuse of a minor and multiple counts of third- and fourth-degree sexual offences.

Curtis had been a teacher for approximately two years in Montgomery County and taught at Lakelands Park Middle School as well.

As per the police documents, the former teacher allegedly gave the boy cannabis and alcohol, reports mirror.co.uk.