4 Indore girls surround woman and kick, punch, hit her with belt; booked after video goes viral

Indore, November 7

A case has been registered against three women in Madhya Pradesh's Indore after a video of them kicking and punching a 25-year-old woman surfaced on social media, police said on Monday.

The alleged incident took place around 1 am on November 4 in front of an eatery at LIG intersection in the city, MIG police station in-charge Ajay Verma said.

Priya Verma, an employee of a pesticide shop, was beaten up by a group of women, who were in the age group of 18 to 22 years, over a sudden altercation, he said.

The area where the incident took place has commercial establishments that are allowed to operate 24/7 hours by the local administration.

The accused kicked and punched the victim and attacked her with a belt. They also broke her mobile phone by slamming it on the road, the official said.

Three of the accused were brought to the police station on Monday and they were warned not to get involved in such attacks in the future, he said.

An FIR has been registered against the accused under Sections 294 (obscene act), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (intimidation) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the official said, adding that no arrests have been made.

In a viral video of the incident, four women can be seen assaulting the victim.

However, the complainant has named only three women in the FIR and a detailed investigation is underway, the official said.