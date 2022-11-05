56-year-old turns surrogate mother for her son and daughter-in-law’s baby in US

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 5

Surrogacy has become quite prevalent over the past few years. Women who could not conceive hire a womb which nurture their foetus. Besides hiring, some also get their kin to produce their baby if latter is willing and medically suited. One such incident has been reported from United States where a mother turned surrogate and gave birth to her son and daughter-in-law's baby.

As per a report of People, the husband-wife duo considered impregnating 56-year-old Nancy Hauck as latter herself offered the option.

Cambria had to undergo uterus removal surgery which made her inept to conceive. It was only when Jeff Hauck's mother offered to act as surrogate mother that the couple— Jeff Hauck and Cambria—was finally blessed with a baby girl.

The 56-year-old called her 9-month-long labour "a remarkable and spiritual experience". As a mark of gratitude to her grandmother, the baby has been named as Hannah.

Cambira explained that "the name Nancy comes from Hannah. They both mean grace."