61-year-old Nepali woman breaks barriers, enrolls in class 1 alongside grandchildren

Chandigarh, December 12
In a heartening display of determination, Chantara Devi, a 61-year-old woman from Patan Municipality in Baitadi, Nepal, has defied norms by enrolling in class 1 alongside her grandson and granddaughter.
Inspired by a deep-seated desire for education, Chantara’s journey began when she used to accompany her grandchildren to school, when she nurtured the dream of getting educated.
Upon discovering Chantara’s aspirations, the school teachers encouraged her to enroll in class 1. She embraced the opportunity and now attends classes regularly. According to Bhagirathi Bisht, one of the teachers, Chantara has not only learnt English alphabet, but can also write her name. An active participant in the class, she reads poems and comfortably integrates with her classmates.
The school administration has shown support to Chantara’s dream by providing her with notebooks, pencils and bag. Ram Kunwarang, the headmaster, expressed his admiration for Chantara’s passion to learn, emphasising that she serves as an inspiration for other students.
A user on X has shared Chantara Devi's story defying age stereotypes to pursue education.
उत्तराखंड: 61 साल की उम्र में दादी ने लिया स्कूल में एडमिशन, प्रेरणादायी है चंतरा देवी का ये कदम#uttarakhand #chantaraDevihttps://t.co/SbTGx3rGHh— inbox uttarakhand (@inboxuttrakhand) December 7, 2023
Earlier, Guadalupe Palacios, a 96-year-old woman in Mexico, made headlines for her enthusiasm in high school. With a dream to complete high school by her 100th birthday, Guadalupe’s story, much like Chantara’s, serves as a testament to the timeless pursuit of knowledge.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP picks first-time MLA Bhajanlal Sharma as next Rajasthan CM, Vasundhara Raje proposed name
Diya Kumari, Prem Chand Bairwa to be deputy CMs; Vasudev Dev...
Himachal Cabinet expanded, Rajesh Dharmani and Yadvinder Goma join Sukhvinder Sukhu government
In a tactical move, CM Sukhu has left one berth still vacant...
Government to move amendment to bring CEC, ECs on par with Supreme Court judges
The proposed official amendment will restore CEC, EC salary ...
Explainer: BJP and the art of springing a surprise
Saffron choices have all been about signalling, identity pol...
CBSE announces date sheet for class 10, 12 Board exams; details inside
The class 10 exams will conclude on March 13 and the class 1...