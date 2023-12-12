61-year-old Nepali woman breaks barriers, enrolls in class 1 alongside grandchildren

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 12

In a heartening display of determination, Chantara Devi, a 61-year-old woman from Patan Municipality in Baitadi, Nepal, has defied norms by enrolling in class 1 alongside her grandson and granddaughter.

Inspired by a deep-seated desire for education, Chantara’s journey began when she used to accompany her grandchildren to school, when she nurtured the dream of getting educated.

Upon discovering Chantara’s aspirations, the school teachers encouraged her to enroll in class 1. She embraced the opportunity and now attends classes regularly. According to Bhagirathi Bisht, one of the teachers, Chantara has not only learnt English alphabet, but can also write her name. An active participant in the class, she reads poems and comfortably integrates with her classmates.

The school administration has shown support to Chantara’s dream by providing her with notebooks, pencils and bag. Ram Kunwarang, the headmaster, expressed his admiration for Chantara’s passion to learn, emphasising that she serves as an inspiration for other students.

A user on X has shared Chantara Devi's story defying age stereotypes to pursue education.

Earlier, Guadalupe Palacios, a 96-year-old woman in Mexico, made headlines for her enthusiasm in high school. With a dream to complete high school by her 100th birthday, Guadalupe’s story, much like Chantara’s, serves as a testament to the timeless pursuit of knowledge.

