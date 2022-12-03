72-year-old German woman turns off ventilator of fellow patient as she was ‘agitated’ with its sound, arrested

Chandigarh, December 3
In an utmost bizarre incident, a 72-year-old German woman, admitted in a hospital, switched off the ventilator of a 79-year-old fellow patient as she got annoyed with the device’s sound.
She allegedly did it twice and was detained on suspicion of attempted manslaughter, as per a report published in The Guardian.
Police told woman was categorically conveyed by hospital staff about the repercussions of switching off the ventilator when she did it for the first time. Despite knowing how vital the machine was for the patient, she repeated the exercise in evening.
The suspect was sent to jail after being presented before a judge.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Navy aims to become self-reliant by 2047: Admiral Hari Kumar
Addressing a press conference ahead of Navy Day, he says the...
Constitution a feminist document, gave women right to vote ahead of many western nations: CJI Chandrachud
Said it was a break from the colonial and pre-colonial legac...
Spouses of open work permit holders now eligible to work in Canada; Indians to benefit
The move will allow more than 200,000 workers who have famil...
BSF seizes 27kg heroin dropped by Pakistani drone in Punjab’s Fazilka
BSF jawans hear buzzing sound of a Pakistani drone at midnig...
Actor Paresh Rawal booked by Kolkata Police for ‘cook fish for Bengalis’ remark
Case registered on CPI(M) West Bengal secretary Md Salim’s c...