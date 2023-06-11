'90s woman' shares notes of lyrics of her favorite songs which she penned down, netizens in musical musings

Chandigarh, June 11
Music has always been a soothing instrument for mind, be it any generation. However with changing time the progression in technology has facilitated gen z’s to listen to their favorite songs in fraction of seconds, unlike times when people used to go to music shops to get their desire songs recorded in cassettes and later CD’s and pen drives. A twitter post of a woman, which is getting fervidly viral, is something that could dwell 90s kinds into nostalgia and give them a bit sense of their older association with music.
The post gives a sense of time when people used to pen down lyrics of their favorite songs in their diary besides getting them recorded. A woman similarly shared glimpses of her diary where she has written lyrics of her favorite songs.
i am from that 90s era where we used to write lyrics in a dairy and downloaded songs from https://t.co/gQIWMtZ6zJ 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/mS4JnDyHwo— Anjali 🙋🏽♀️ (@TheAnjali_Says) June 8, 2023
Since being shared, the post has garnered over 2.2 million views. The post has taken back netizens into reminiscence where they are sharing their personal experiences of keeping such notes.
Nostalgia— Chetna Katyall Sundaram🇮🇳 (@Chetna_sundaram) June 9, 2023
Life was good back then 💯— RK Iyer (@Rkiyer_com) June 9, 2023
i am from that 80s era where we used to write lyrics in a dairy after listening the songs on cassette and rewinding every line with pencil to check🙈— Sushmit Yadav (@sushmit_k) June 9, 2023
✋️I did it too😊— Shraddha Mishra (@Shraddha3080) June 8, 2023
Aur tab data speed kam hoti thi to morning mein uth kar songs download krti thi jab data speed thori achchi hoti thi😊
Nostalgia, writing lyrics just to memorize it. <3— Akash (@awwkashverma) June 9, 2023
