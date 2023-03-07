 Day after Punjab tourists clash with locals in Manikaran, Nagaland minister shares picture of Himachal Pradesh street littered with liquor bottles by tourists : The Tribune India

Day after Punjab tourists clash with locals in Manikaran, Nagaland minister shares picture of Himachal Pradesh street littered with liquor bottles by tourists

Says It's bad, 'don't do this', posted the picture in response to a tweet posted by user

Photo: Twitter/@AlongImna



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 7

A day after 30 Punjab tourists ransacked shops, houses in Manikaran, Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along took to Twitter to share a picture of a street, purportedly somewhere in Himachal Pradesh, littered with broken liquor bottles by tourists.

“It's bad. Don't do this. Drinking and throwing scrap bottles are injurious to health and environment,” he wrote.

He posted the picture in response to a tweet posted by a user.

In Manikaran, videos of the ruckus were viral on the social media. Many parked vehicles and a nearby police station was pelted on with stones.

Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu spoke to his Punjab counterpart Gaurav Yadav and apprised him about the situation.

"This is regarding Manikaran incident of last night and early morning. Do not fall prey to fake news and rumour mongering. The DGP-HP Sanjay Kundu has spoken to DGP Punjab Sh. Gaurav Yadav," an official statement by the Himachal DGP said in a statement.

"All tourists and pilgrims are welcome to Himachal Pradesh. Himachal Police assures of hassle-free visits to all tourists and pilgrims," he added.

The Manikaran shrine, located in the Parvati Valley along the banks of the Parvati river, is some 50 km from the Kullu district headquarters and 250 from state capital Shimla.

The area is also known for its hot springs of water with high sulphur concentration.

