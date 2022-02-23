‘A Soldier through and through’, 55-year-old ITBP personnel earns praises as he completes over 60 push-ups in snow-clad Ladakh

Chandigarh, February 23
Indian army is all about valour and accomplishing virtues which are beyond ordinary. The endurance and physical strength, a soldier possess, is always fascinating. The act of an ITBP personnel is testimony to the above statement. The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) shared a video of a soldier doing more than 60 push-ups in Ladakh.
The 55-year-old ITBP Commandant Ratan Singh Sonal can be seen performing push-ups in snow covered area. He had performed this act at 17500 feet at minus 30 degree celsius in Ladakh.
The clip shared by ITBP was captioned, “Push-ups at icy heights…ITBP Commandant Ratan Singh Sonal (Age- 55 years) completes more than 60 push-ups at one go at 17,500 feet at minus 30-degree Celsius temperature around in Ladakh.#Himveers#FitIndia #FitnessMotivation.”
Push-ups at icy heights...— ITBP (@ITBP_official) February 23, 2022
ITBP Commandant Ratan Singh Sonal (Age- 55 years) completes more than 60 push-ups at one go at 17,500 feet at minus 30 degree celsius temperature around in Ladakh.#Himveers #FitIndia #FitnessMotivation pic.twitter.com/Fc6BnfmGqH
Netizens took to social media to hail the amazing performance of Sonal. The Twitter clip has been viewed nearly 5000 times so far.
Great proud of you salute— PATHUBHA VAGHELA (@PATHUBHAVAGHEL1) February 23, 2022
Salute to indian army— Chetan Kothari (@ChetanK14733280) February 23, 2022
Our real hero....🙏🏻— DIBAKAR WORLD (@dibakar_s16) February 23, 2022
Brilliant pic.twitter.com/38qRqOvkZU— Vinod (@vinodtnt) February 23, 2022
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) central mountaineering team has scaled Mount Karzok Kangri in extreme weather conditions where the minimum temperature is minus 40 degree celsius these days. The team did not use any special mountaineering equipment and support system and completed the ascent with high level of physical fitness and mutual coordination.
