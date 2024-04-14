‘Aaj gaadi tera bhai chalayega’: Rohit Sharma turns Mumbai Indians team bus driver

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 14

Mumbai Indians (MI) former captain Rohit Sharma turned to be the team’s bus driver ahead of their match against the defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2024 outside the Wankhede Stadium.

It happened when the Mumbai Indians team were returning back to their hotel after an evening practice session. The atmosphere was electric as fans cheered wildly, capturing the moment on their phones. Even Rohit’s teammates couldn’t contain their laughter, joining in the fun and clicking pictures themselves.

Rohit Sharma be like: Aaj Gadi tera bhai chalayega 😂



Jokes apart, he has started contributing more and looks happier after meeting Akash Ambani. Good signs for MI.#MIvsCSK | #IPL2024 | #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/larUGzQGYW — CricWatcher (@CricWatcher11) April 13, 2024

The video went viral across social media platforms. One user commented, ‘Hahaha this is sooo cutee’. Another fan said, ‘This Man Is Complete Vibe’.

