Aamir Khan tweets 'loaded' Micchami Dukkadam post, but soon deletes it

Actor Aamir Khan on Thursday shared a video clip on social media. The actor shared a "loaded" post on the occasion of Micchami Dukkadam, the day of seeking forgiveness for wrongdoings, a Jain festival. Jains this day greet each other by saying “Michhami Dukkadam” and observe a fast.

It has been a while since Aamir Khan broke his silence after 'Laal Singh Chaddha’s' poor performance. However, the post was soon deleted from all social media platforms.

The clip began with the words "Michami Dukkadam."

"Hum sab insaan hain aur galtiyan humse hi hoti hain...kabhi bol se, kabhi harkaton se, kabhi anjaane mein, kabhi gusse mein, kabhi mazak mein, kabhi nahi baat karne se. Agar maine kisi bhi tarah se aapka dil duhakya ho...toh mann vachan kaya se shama mangte hoon," a voiceover in the post added.

Aamir’s latest film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' had became the target of a Twitter boycott trend. The boycott trend against the film began after Aamir was called "anti-national".His old interviews were dug out and he was brutally trolled.

Aamir, however, had requested the audience to watch the film. "That Boycott Bollywood... Boycott Aamir Khan... Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha...I feel sad also because a lot of people who are saying this in their hearts believe I am someone who doesn't like India... In their hearts they believe that... And that's quite untrue. I really love the country... That's how I am. It is rather unfortunate if some people feel that way. I want to assure everyone that it's not the case, so please don't boycott my films, please watch my films," he told PTI.