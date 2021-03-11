'Aaunga Hundred Per Cent, Ek Paratha Kha Raha Hun': Uber driver’s assurance to girl leaves social media commending him

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 17

Mobility-providing taxi services are often accused of dodging their customers, as they allegedly confirm bookings and later do not turn up to pick passengers at times. There are end number of such complains on social media by their service users. However, an Uber driver is earning praises on social media for assuring her customer in a unique style and later keeping up his promise.

When a customer, irresolute of cab service, asked driver if he is coming to pick her, the driver assured her that he will surely pick her up after finishing his ‘parantha’.

The driver replied, "Aaunga hundred percent ek paratha kha raha hun aadha bacha… sacchai maine bata diya(I will come for sure. I am eating a paratha, half of it is left. I have told you the truth)."

Twitter user Karishma Mehrotra has shared screengrab of her chat with the driver. “This is the type of honesty i hope to achieve in life,” the post reads.

This is the type of honesty i hope to achieve in life pic.twitter.com/xi62yZak8v — Karishma Mehrotra (@karishma__m__) May 15, 2022

Karishma was later asked on Twitter if cab driver came to pick her up, to which she replies,”Bilkul aaya.”