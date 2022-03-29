Abandoned by flock, tiny bird shelters in UK woman’s hair for 84 days

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 29

In one-of-a-kind incident from Ghana, a women is going crazy viral for sheltering a bird for 84 days.

HannahBourne-Taylor, a British woman nested a bird in her hair for almost three months, as the bird got separated from flock. Hannah narrated her whole story to The Guardian. She along with her husband got shifted to Ghana in 2013 and took a job. She, however, could not continue her job due to visa restrictions, which turned her inquisitive towards nature and birds. As she spent most of her time outdoors, she got to learn a lot about life pattern and routine of birds.

But one day in 2018, a strong thunderstorm resulted in separation of barely a month old chick from its flock. Hannah rescued the little bird from its dilapidated nest that fell off a mango tree during strong winds. “He was the size of my little finger, with feathers the colour of rich tea biscuits, inky eyes, and a small bill like pencil lead,” Hannah wrote in narration to The Guardian.

Hannah took the little bird along and started taking care of him. She even consulted experts to guide her for proper care of the finch.

“Each day, he made little nests in my hair, on the groove of my collarbone, which filled me with awe,” Hannah said. “He’d tuck himself under a curtain of hair and gather individual strands with his beak, sculpting them into a round of woven locks, resembling a small nest, then settling inside. He would allow it to unravel when he was done and start again the next day,” she added.

However, the finch got strong enough to fly and join his flock by the end of year. “I’d watch out for him when the finches flew past. I still cry when I think of him,” Bourne-Taylor remarked.

Hannah also informed that she joined local conservation efforts upon her return to UK. She also wrote her story into a book called Fledgling.

FLEDGLING is out 5th April. It's about rescuing, raising and releasing a tiny bird and how together, we overcame many adversities. Ecstatic to be described as 'today’s embodiment of Emily Williamson’s, (co-founder of the RSPB) legacy.' #birdtwitter #birdshttps://t.co/1XBs7uzOrv — Hannah Bourne-Taylor (@WriterHannahBT) March 27, 2022

“Raising him told me to live in present and changed me forever” Hannah added.