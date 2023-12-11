'Acting died here': Raveena Tandon accidentally likes post trolling 'The Archies' actors Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor

Mumbai, December 11
Amid reports that actress Raveena Tandon has liked a post on social media which questioned the newbies Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor for their acting, the ‘Mohra' star said the "like was made in error", and called it "genuine mistake".
A video of the recently released teen musical drama ‘The Archies' went viral on the internet, featuring a scene of Agastya and Khushi. The viral video had a caption that read: “Acting died here.”
Reportedly, Raveena had liked the post, which was noticed by the netizens, and she was trolled on the social media.
Taking note of it, the actor in a now deleted post wrote: “Touch buttons and social media. A genuine mistake has been blown out of proportion. The like was made in error, and something that I was not even aware of that had been pressed by scrolling. I sincerely apologise for any inconvenience and hurt this may have caused.”
The film is directed by Zoya Akhtar, and stars Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal and Yuvraj Menda.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court upholds abrogation of Article 370, calls for polls by September next year
Article 370 was a temporary provision, says CJI as Bench pro...
Challenging abrogation of Article 370: Timeline of developments in the case
Supreme Court upholds abrogation of Article 370, calls for p...
Omar Abdullah expresses disappointment over SC verdict on Article 370
The Supreme Court, in its judgement on Monday, supports the ...
Amit Shah welcomes Supreme Court verdict upholding abrogation of Article 370
In a series of posts on X, Shah, the architect of the entire...
Mahua Moitra moves Supreme Court challenging expulsion from Lok Sabha
The Lok Sabha Secretariat last Friday issued a notification ...