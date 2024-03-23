Actress Pooja Dadwal, who debuted with Salman Khan, battled tuberculosis with his help

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 22

Former Bollywood actress Pooja Dadwal, once gracing the silver screen alongside superstar Salman Khan, is now living a life of obscurity.

Born and raised in Mumbai, Pooja wanted to become an actress since childhood. She worked with Salman Khan at the age of 17 in the action film ‘Veergati’ (1995). However, the film failed at the box office, and Pooja’s career didn’t take off as she had hoped. Subsequent films in the film industry also met similar fate.

Not receiving good film offers, Pooja decided to shift her focus towards television, appearing in series like ‘Aashiqui’ and ‘Gharana’. Yet, her efforts on television didn’t help Pooja to receive any promising offers in the film industry.

Eventually, she chose to get married and relocated to Goa with her husband, helping him mange his casino business.

However, in 2018, Pooja was diagnosed with a life-threatening illness like tuberculosis. Abandoned by her husband and in-laws, she found herself alone in Mumbai.

At this moment, she posted a video message on YouTube seeking help from Salman Khan, who generously covered her medical expenses.

With the support of director Rajendra Singh, she ventured into starting her own tiffin service. Pooja now operates her business from a small apartment, serving meals to sustain herself and her livelihood.

About The Author Tribune Web Desk The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bollywood #Mumbai #Salman Khan