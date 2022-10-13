Actress Urvashi Rautela alleges bullying as netizens rebuke her for following Rishabh Pant, compares herself with Iranian Mahsa Amini

Chandigarh, October 13
Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has been in top trend across social media platforms for last few months. Her cryptic tweets and netizens’ claims of her stalking cricketer Rishabh Pant have been doing the rounds on social media. Rautela recently landed in Australia before T20I world cup, which drew a lot of criticism as users felt she had been following the cricketer. Now Urvashi has responded to the critics in yet another cryptic Instagram post stating that people are calling her stalker but no one bothers to support her.
She defines a strong woman in her post and says feeling deeply and loving fiercely are the characters of a strong woman. She calls laughter of a strong woman as profound as her tears. She further writes a strong woman is both soft and powerful besides being both practical and spiritual.
She also compares herself with Iranian Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by Iran’s religious morality police for not wearing hijab and was later found dead in hospital under suspicious circumstances.
Rautela thus alleges that similar practices have been emulated against her in India.
She had recently posted a photo of herself wearing sindoor and mangalsutra. Some users have been asking her to leave Rishabh Pant alone as he gears up for T20I World Cup.
