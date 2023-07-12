Addicted towards online games, Rajasthan teen screams ‘fire, fire’ in sleep; strange habit lands him at care facility

Chandigarh, July 12
Online games indeed serve as liberation from stress of studies in children and youths but relying too much on gaming to seek pleasure could at times have some serious repercussions. The testimony to this got witnessed from Rajasthan’s Alwar where a teen developed unusual tremors after being addicted to online gaming.
The 15-year-old regularly screams ‘fire, fire’ in his sleep and his hands continue to make motions as if he was holding a mobile and playing some game, as per a report in India Today.
This strange behaviour has landed him at a care facility for counseling and treatment.
Bhavani Sharma, a special teacher, while talking to a media agency said, "A child has come to our special school. As per our assessment and the statements of his relatives, he is a victim of games like Free Fire. The child lost in the game. The game is such that if a player loses, they are unable to tolerate it - they either die by suicide or lose their mental balance. This child too has lost his mental balance...We have prepared a format of sports activities for the child and as per that we have to help the child win all of them so that he overcomes the fear of loss and remembers his victory”.
#WATCH | Rajasthan | Case study of a child in Alwar who is suffering from severe tremors after being addicted to online gaming.— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 12, 2023
Special Teacher Bhavani Sharma says, "A child has come to our special school. As per our assessment and the statements of his relatives, he is a victim… pic.twitter.com/puviFlEW6f
